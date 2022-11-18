Spain vs Costa Rica live stream and how to watch World Cup 2022 game online

The Spain vs Costa Rica live stream sees one of the pre-tournament favorites take on a Costa Rica team not just here to make up the numbers — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

► Time 4 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 24)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on ITV and ITV Hub (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

It was 10 years ago that Spain won their last international trophy to cap a run of three consecutive tournament wins. That team featured greats like Xavi and Iniesta and inspired the patient, possession-based playing style that La Roja are known for to this day. Now, in Pedri and Gavi, Luis Enrique has a pair of teenage midfielders in a very similar mold to that famous Barca duo. Spain have made concerted efforts to refresh the squad with young talent in recent years and it’s not just Pedri and Gavi. Ansu Fati, Yeremy Pino and Nico Williams should all feature and are no older than 20. At the opposite end of the scale is Sergio Busquets, 139 caps into an international career that is looking for a fairy tale ending.

Costa Rica will be disregarded by many when looking at a group that contains Spain and Germany, but that shouldn’t be the case. Conceding just 8 goals in 12 games in qualifying shows they know how to defend and work as a team. The undoubted leader of the team is goalkeeper Keylor Navas, a serial champions league winner with Real Madrid and now at PSG, but the rising star of the squad is Sunderland midfielder Jewison Bennette. Managing Los Ticos is Luis Fernando Suárez, now at his third World Cup with three different nations, an experienced head who knows what it takes to get past the group stages.

Spain's style of football is always easy on the eye, and they will almost certainly dominate possession against Costa Rica in what could be a footballing exhibition. The Spain vs Costa Rica live stream will be a fascinating encounter between two sets of players who would likely never cross paths otherwise.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how to watch World Cup 2002 live streams hub.

How to watch the Spain vs Costa Rica live stream wherever you are

The Spain vs Costa Rica live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Spain vs Costa Rica live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Spain vs Costa Rica live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Spain vs Costa Rica live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Spain vs Costa Rica live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Spain vs Costa RIca live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Spain vs Costa Rica live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Spain vs Costa Rica live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Spain vs Costa Rica live stream will be available to watch for free on the ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Spain vs Costa Rica live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Spain vs Costa Rica live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Spain vs Costa Rica live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Spain vs Costa Rica live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Spain vs Costa Rica live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).