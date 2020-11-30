Seahawks vs. Eagles live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

Seahawks vs. Eagles live stream channel, start time The Seahawks vs. Eagles live stream begins at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT Monday, November 30 on ESPN.

The Seahawks vs. Eagles live stream represents a chance for each team to cement its standing in its respective conference. That shows how different things are in the NFC West, where 7-3 Seattle struggles for dominance, vs the NFC East, where Philadelphia currently leads with just a 3-6-1 record.

Seattle has done so well this year primarily on the performance of quarterback Russell Wilson, who leads the NFL with the most touchdowns, at 30. Philadelphia, meanwhile, struggles under uneven performance by QB Carson Wentz, who leads the league with 14 interceptions and 18 turnovers. Oddsmakers favor Wilson's big-scoring Seahawks over the home team Eagles by 5.5 points in this NFL live stream.

The best streaming services

The 63 best Netflix shows and TV series

Rarely is a team so dependent on a quarterback as Seattle is on Wilson, a dual-threat who is the top thrower in the NFL and also the Seahawk's leading rusher. Wilson in turn leans on wide receiver DK Metcalf to catch the biggest share of his throws. This pair is the driving force behind Seattle's average 31.8 points per game scoring.

Any strategy to take on the Seahawks begins and ends with Wilson. And Philadelphia is well-equipped in this regard. With 34 sacks, the Eagles rank second in the NFL (behind the Steelers' 38) for pressing the quarterback.

Philadelphia does not, however, have anything approaching Wilson on offense. In addition to leading the league in interceptions and turnovers, quarterback Carson Wentz ranks 30th of 31 in completion percentage and 29th in yards per pass. He also lacks strong weapons on the receiving end, especially with the loss of veteran tight end Zach Ertz due to an ankle injury.

How to watch Seahawks vs Eagles live streams with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

View Deal

Seahawks vs Eagles live streams in the US

In the US, Seahawks vs Eagles is going to be carried on ESPN, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday, Nov. 30.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers ESPN and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local Fox and NBC affiliates.View Deal

Seahawks vs Eagles live streams for free

If you just want to watch Seahawks vs Eagles on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Seahawks vs Eagles live streams in the UK

You can watch Seahawks vs Eagles live across the pond, even if it is an an ungodly hour of 1:15 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season. It's on the Sky Sports NFL channel.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Seahawks vs Eagles live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Seahawks vs Eagles live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.