Samsung’s new Solar Cell TV Remote lasts 2 years on a charge

Along with a new line of 2021 4K and 8K Neo QLED and MicroLED televisions, Samsung has introduced what it calls the Solar Cell Remote Control, a solar-powered TV remote that will, "prevent waste from a projected 99 million AAA batteries over seven years" and last two years on a single charge.

The Eco Remote, which follows a design similar to past Samsung remotes, is made from 31 grams of plastic, 24% of which comes "from recycled polyethylene terephthalate."

The remote can be charged by indoor light, outdoor light or USB in what Samsung touts as a "first-of-its-kind innovation for the brand."

Samsung will also introducing more eco-friendly packaging in 2021. The Seoul-based company has committed to upcycling up to 200,000 tons of corrugated boxes each year, and will not used oil-based ink moving forward.

The move to more environmentally friendly follows a recent trend in tech. The most notable move was by Apple when it announced that chargers would not be included with the iPhone 12 in a bid to reduce tech waste. Whether that was done in good faith remains a debate, but its rumored that the upcoming Galaxy S21 by Samsung will follow suit.

