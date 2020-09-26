Roma vs. Juventus live stream: How to watch Serie A action online

Roma vs. Juventus start time, channel The Roma vs Juventus match kicks off on Sunday (Sept. 27) at 2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT. ESPN Plus carries a live stream of Roma vs. Juventus in the US, while UK viewers can tune in to Premier Sports for coverage.

Tomorrow's Roma vs. Juventus live stream will see if the best will keep it that way. Juventus have won the Serie A title for nine consecutive seasons. If I Bianconeri are going to make it an even 10, they'll have to do it with a first-time manager in Andrea Pirlo, an aging star in Cristiano Ronaldo and a team that struggled to score last season.

Still, Juventus got off to a great start last week with a comprehensive win over Sampdoria and now head to the capitol to take on Roma in an early season Serie A clash.

Roma are in a shakier position entering this match, having lost their opener to Verona by a 3-0 score. Another loss would put I Giallorossi in an early hole, as the club attempts to improve upon last season's fifth place finish.

Roma vs. Juventus figures to be one of the more interesting Serie a clashes this weekend. We can help you find a live stream of the match no matter where you happen to be in the world.

Roma vs. Juventus live streams in the U.S.

There's only one place to watch Roma vs. Juventus if you live in the U.S. Like most Serie A matches, this one's airing on ESPN Plus, the standalone streaming service for the cable sports channel.

There's some good news for cord cutters — ESPN Plus is independent of ESPN's cable channels, so you don't need a cable subscription to sign up for the service. You will need to pay the $5.99-a-month subscription fee to get ESPN Plus. And that also goes if ESPN is part of your cable or satellite TV package.

Roma vs. Juventus live streams in the UK

To watch Roma vs. Juventus live in the UK, you'll need to subscribe to Premier Sports, which costs £9.99 a month whether you add it to your Sky TV subscription or buy it a la carte. You'll also get La Liga coverage via Premier Sports.

The Roma vs. Juventus match kicks off at 7:45 p.m. BST.

Roma vs. Juventus live streams in Canada

DAZN is the place to go in Canada for Serie A coverage like a live stream of Roma vs. Juventus. The service costs $20 a month or $150 annually. You can get a 1-month free trial to see if DAZN is to your liking.

Roma vs. Juventus live streams in other regions

Here's where you can find Roma vs. Juventus live streams in other parts of the world.

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports, Rai Italia Australia

beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports, Rai Italia Australia Brazil: Rai Italia Sud America

Rai Italia Sud America France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2 Germany: DAZN, TeleClub Sport Live

DAZN, TeleClub Sport Live India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV Ireland: Premier Player HD, LiveScore App, Premier Sports ROI 1

Premier Player HD, LiveScore App, Premier Sports ROI 1 Israel: Rai Italia Asia

Rai Italia Asia Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Serie A

NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Serie A Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: ESPN Norte, Rai Italia Nord America, ESPN Play Norte

ESPN Norte, Rai Italia Nord America, ESPN Play Norte New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Puerto Rico: Rai Italia Nord America, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Rai Italia Nord America, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean Spain: #Vamos

For more regional live streams of Roma vs. Juventus, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.