Xbox Project Scarlett specs revealed, will be two consoles (report)

Ot looks like Project Scarlett is not going to be one console but two: the high-end codenamed Anaconda and a lower end called Lockhart. Both will be powerful boxes, but Anaconda is truly a monster according to its alleged specs.

Windows Central claims that the information comes from multiple sources inside the Redmond company and that but that things may change. The report echoes a previous report by video game blog Kotaku, which was the first to point to the existence of Lockhart.

Project Lockhart will be the heir of the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. A compact console with no disc drive, Lockhart will apparently come with an internal solid-state drive and CPU powerful enough to play the next generation games made for Project Scarlett.

According to Windows Central’s sources, Lockhart will have an 8-core processor running at 3.5GHz, producing about four teraflops of processing power — which more than doubles the Xbox One S’ 1.4 teraflops although doesn’t match the Xbox One X’s six teraflops. The publication claims that, although Lockhart may not match that performance, it comes with other features that make it “next generation” and puts it above the current X model — including ray tracing capabilities.

Anaconda, however, destroys everything else with 12 teraflops of raw power and an 8-core CPU running at a higher speed than Lockhart. The blog claims that it won’t just double the Xbox One X’s raw CPU computing power but perform “four to five times better” thanks to “vast improvements to caching, new silicon architecture, and other general bespoke, proprietary optimizations.”

The bigger console will also have a lot more memory available for games: a total of 16GB of RAM, three dedicated to the OS and the rest exclusively for running the games. The X has “only” 9GB available for games.

The other big part will be the consoles’ new SSD system, which will allegedly reduce loading time to “mere seconds” and the integration with Microsoft Project XCloud to play games in streaming mode.

We will have to see if Microsoft can deliver on all this rumored might and magic, but 2020 is for sure going to be an exciting year in the videogame world.