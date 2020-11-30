Powerbeats Pro Cyber Monday deal is just $159 at Best Buy

Cyber Monday deals are upon us, which means some of the biggest sales of the year. We've been seeing lots of deals on all things tech, including some amazing Apple Cyber Monday deals.

If you've been keeping your eye out for some good Cyber Monday headphone deals, your search may finally be over. That's because Best Buy just dropped the prices on these Powerbeats Pro to just $159.99. That's a savings of almost 40%, and you also get four free months of Apple Music and Apple News.

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Best Buy.

These are Apple's first completely wireless fitness earbuds, and they've got a lot going for them: great battery life, iconic well-balanced sound and a comfy, snug fit. Add in Apple's W1 chip and 27-hours battery life and there's a lot to like.

View Deal

For all the reasons why we loved these fitness buds, you can check out our Powerbeats Pro review. But you'll glean a lot just from the headline: These are the fitness earphones we've been waiting for. They feature a well-balanced and full sound, with deep bass (no surprise here), rich midranges and clear highs.

Of course, with Apple's new H1 chip, they pair with all your other Apple devices and just work. No fumbly Bluetooth settings -- just connect and go. Switching between devices is also satisfyingly easy.

The design is comfortable and makes for a very sturdy fit. They stayed snug and safe while running, cross-fitting, and everything else we could throw at them (including a pedestrian collision). The charging case, while slightly bulky, offers 18 hours of additional battery life. Combined with the 9 hours in each earbud, and you're up to 27 hours.

We could go on, but suffice to say, these are really good fitness earphones. If the price was holding you back before, it's time to go in for this Best Buy deal. Otherwise, you can also check out our round-up of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals.

