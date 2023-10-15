Phillies vs Diamondbacks live streams 2023: How to watch NLCS Game 1 online, start time

The Phillies have once again cruised to the National League Championship Series, facing off against the Arizona Diamondbacks this year. Last year, the Phillies made it to the big show only to fall short to the Houston Astros in the end. Will 2023 finally be the year for Philadelphia?

Phillies vs Diamondbacks live stream time, channel and more Start time: Game 1 begins at 8:07 p.m. ET / 5:07 p.m. PT / 1:07 a.m. BST (Tuesday)

Date: Monday, Oct. 16

U.S. channel: TBS (on Sling TV)

U.K. channel: BT Sport

Watch anywhere on Earth: ExpressVPN

Looking to seek vengeance against the Astros (or perhaps another Texas team that prevails in the ALCS) the Philadelphia Phillies are all-in against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bryce Harper and Trea Turner continue to provide the hitting power for the Phillies, while the Diamondbacks – in the NLCS for the first time since 2007 – seemingly can't stop making history on their way to the finals.

This matchup is sure to be one for the ages. Phillies fans will be out in full force, while Arizona certainly won't give up without a fight.

Read on for all the ways to watch the 2023 MLB NLCS.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks live streams around the world

How to watch Phillies vs Diamondbacks live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you're away from easy access to TBS, you're not out of luck when it comes to following your team through the playoffs. Phillies vs Diamondbacks live streams are still possible in your current neck of the woods, though — because with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch Phillies vs Diamondbacks live streams in the US

Finding Phillies vs Diamondbacks live streams online is much easier online than regular season games that are locked behind regional sports networks. Our top pick for how to watch MLB Playoffs games online is Sling TV's Blue and Orange pack. Orange gets you ESPN, while Blue gets you TBS, FS1 and FOX. This is part of why Sling is the best cable TV alternative.

All of those channels, save for TBS, are on fubo TV.

The $70 per month YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream all have the above channels as well, but Sling Orange + Blue is only $50. That affordability ensured its spot on our best streaming service list.

One of the best options for watching nationally broadcast MLB action is the Sling TV Blue + Orange package, which costs $50 as getting only one half ($35 per month) will have you losing out on some of the major networks: ESPN, FOX, FOX Sports and TBS. For another $10 per month, you can get the MLB Network tacked on, along with ESPNEWS, NBA TV, the NHL Network, and more. Local FOX and NBC affiliates are included.

How to watch Phillies vs Diamondbacks live streams in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch the Phillies vs Diamondbacks live streams and all the MLB playoff games online in the United Kingdom. Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the U.K. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

How to watch Phillies vs Diamondbacks live streams in Canada

Looking to watch Phillies vs Diamondbacks in the great white north? Well, Canadian sports fans will find games split across Sportsnet.

How to watch Phillies vs Diamondbacks live streams in Australia

As was the case with the regular season, MLB playoff live streams will be on both Kayo Sports and Foxtel. The services in the past have had select MLB games from ESPN.

Kayo offers a 7-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter. The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

