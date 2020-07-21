OnePlus Nord launch live blog: All the big news as it happens

OnePlus Nord launch event cheat sheet What: OnePlus Nord launch

When: 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Where: OnePlus Nord launch website

Why: OnePlus Nord promises to deliver premium specs for under $500



The OnePlus Nord could be the perfect phone at the perfect time. Priced less than $500, the device boasts very impressive specs for the money, from a Snapdragon 765G processor and 6.4-inch 90Hz display to 6 cameras. And today is the day of the official OnePlus Nord launch event.

OnePlus has been teasing the design and features of the OnePlus Nord for weeks, so what don't we know at this point and how can you follow along with today's announcement? Here's everything we need to know about the OnePlus Nord unveiling, which gets underway at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST.

OnePlus Nord launch event: How to watch

You can watch the OnePlus Nord reveal event live on this OnPlus page at the time of the event. The live stream may also appear on YouTube and we will keep you posted if there's a link.

The OnePlus Nord event will also be presented in augmented reality. For that, you'll have to download the OnePlus Nord AR app, which is available on both the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android. Our how to watch the Nord launch event article has more info.

OnePlus Nord: What we know already

The OnePlus Nord will feature a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes the 4.7-inch iPhone SE look puny. In addition, the Nord is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which is designed to offer solid mid-range performance along with 5G connectivity. OnePlus also says you'll get up to 12GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus Nord comes close to overkill with four rear shooters, including a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP depth sensor and a macro sensor. There's a 32MP selfie camera up front paired with another 8MP ultra wide lens with a 105-degree field of view.

The OnePlus Nord will also pack a fairly 4,115 mAh battery along with 30W Warp Charge technology to juice the phone back up quickly.

OnePlus Nord: What we don't know

OnePlus has already said that the price of the OnePlus Nord will be less than $500, but we don't know how affordable it's going to be. We expect to see a price in pounds once the Nord is officially unveiled, as it's going to be launched in Europe first, as well as India.

And that brings us to the second thing we don't know about the Nord. The phone won't come to the U.S. at first, but in an interview with Tom's Guide, OnePlus said that it will be studying how the device fares overseas before deciding on next steps. For now, we wouldn't expect the Nord in the U.S. soon. OnePlus has also not revealed the screen resolution on the Nord, but based on leaks it lookss to be 2400 x 1800 pixels.