OnePlus Nord design revealed in new teaser video — here's your first look

OnePlus is slowly but surely trickling out more information about the OnePlus Nord, its eagerly awaited mid-range phone. And today we have our first look at the design for the Nord.

These images come from an Instagram teaser video, as well as an Amazon India page. And it's possible to glean some of the top features of this handset as we get closer to the official launch of the OnePlus Nord.

Although it's only a brief look at the device, one of the screen grabs from the video shows a woman placing the OnePlus Nord in her pocket. The back of the handset has a long and narrow camera bump, but it's not clear whether this will house a triple or quad camera setup, as both have been rumored.

This is likely only one of a few colors that OnePlus will offer for the Nord, but we do like the gray/blue hue of this model. As Android Authority points out, you can also make out the reflection of a dual-lens selfie camera with punch holes. This lines up with rumors that the OnePlus Nord will pack a 32MP selfie camera and 8MP wide-angle lens up front.

The right side of the OnePlus Nord appears to house the power button, the volume rocker and an alert slider found on other OnePlus phones like the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Another image shows a woman making a video call with the OnePus Nord, and this is intriguing because it appears to show that the phone has fairly large bezels. Android menu buttons are shown beneath the video call window, and there's a pretty thick black border above the video call window. So it's possible that this will not have a full-screen design, but we wouldn't draw any firm conclusions from this video.

What we do know about the OnePlus Nord is that it will cost under $500 and offer 5G connectivity, thanks to a Snapdragon 765G chip. Unfortunately, the OnePlus Nord is being solid in Europe and India initially, though there will be limited OnePlus Nord pre-orders for those living in the US. We should know more about the device when the company does a full unveiling on July 7.