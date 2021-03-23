OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro price — here's what you'll pay

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are as close to perfect as Android phones get. Both phones have earned a Tom's Guide Editor's Choice badge, and either handset can go head-to-head with any other Android flagship. We especially like how these rockstar phones undercut the competition.

Although OnePlus pricing has slowly crept up over the years, OnePlus' newest flagships remain great value phones. OnePlus 9 pricing starts at $729, whereas OnePlus 9 Pro pricing starts at $969. For $100 more, either phone can be fitted with more RAM and storage. Here's a look at what else that OnePlus pricing includes.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro models and pricing OnePlus 9 OnePlus 9 Pro Starting price $729/$829 $969/$1,069 Display (Resolution; Max. refresh rate) 6.65 inches (2400 x 1080, 120Hz) 6.7 inches (3168 x 1440, 120Hz) Rear cameras 48MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 2MP monochrome 48MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto Front camera 16MP 16MP Chipset Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB/12GB 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Operating System Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11 Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11 Battery 4,500 mAh 4,500 mAh Weight 6.77 ounces 6.9 ounces

How to buy OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are T-Mobile exclusives. They'll be available for preorder this Friday, March 26. Both phones will be available in stores nationwide on Friday, April 2. Even better, T-Mobile is offering a variety of OnePlus 9 deals you can take advantage of right now.

OnePlus 9 / OnePlus 9 Pro: up to 50% off @ T-Mobile

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be available for pre-order beginning March 26. Current customers can take 50% off the OnePlus 9 or $365 off the OnePlus 9 Pro with an eligible trade-in. New customers who open a new line can take advantage of the same pricing without the need for a trade-in. View Deal

Current T-Mobile customers can take 50% off the OnePlus 9 with an eligible trade-in. Alternatively, T-Mobile customers can get $365 off the OnePlus 9 Pro with trade-in. If you're not a current customer — but still looking for some OnePlus 9 deals — new members can get the same pricing with the opening of a new line.

OnePlus is selling both OnePlus 9 models unlocked at its website, where you can place pre-orders now. We've also been told that as of April 2, the phones will be available unlocked at a variety of retailers including Amazon and Best Buy.

In our OnePlus 9 review, we found that the new phone offered much better photo quality than its predecessor, thanks to OnePlus' new partnership with camera maker Hasselblad. While the iPhone 12 and Google Pixel still outperform OnePlus in the photo department, the OnePlus 9 is at least a contender now.

Meanwhile, in our OnePlus 9 Pro review we deemed OnePlus' new handset a serious contender for one of this year's best Android phones. You get better photo quality, a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, and powerful performance. In fact, nothing we threw its way — not even a Call of Duty: Mobile match — could make the phone stutter. Apple's A14 Bionic is still the leader of the pack, but the OnePlus 9 Pro is within striking distance.