One of Prime Video’s biggest shows is ending — but there’s good news

Jack Ryan will end after its fourth season at Amazon Prime Video, reports Deadline.

The action spy thriller series is based on the bestselling books by legendary American author Tom Clancy and stars John Krasinski in the eponymous role. The globe-trotting show sees Ryan, a desk-bound analyst, thrust into the field after discovering a terrorist threat. Amazon's streaming service currently offers two seasons of the show and both have been generally well-received by critics and Prime Video subscribers.

In fact, the decision to end Jack Ryan may come as a bit of a shock to viewers, especially as Prime Video is arguably lacking in noteworthy original content. However, it’s believed that Krasinski originally committed to a four-season run and it would appear the actor isn’t interested in signing up for additional seasons.

Jack Ryan season 3 is yet to hit Prime Video, in large part because filming was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The show is expected to return later this year and will be followed by the fourth, and now final, season presumably in 2023. So at least Jack Ryan fans have two more seasons to look forward to before saying goodbye.

While this iteration of Jack Ryan will be drawing to a close in the foreseeable future, Krasinski will almost certainly not be the last actor to bring the character to life. Ryan has a long history on the big screen with multiple actors including Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine having portrayed the action hero in previous adaptations.

Similar to the likes of James Bond and Doctor Who, Jack Ryan is a role that audiences are very comfortable seeing recast, so it likely won’t be too long before he makes a return in some form.

Prime Video eyes Jack Ryan spin off

Fans of this particular take on the character can take further comfort from the news that Prime Video is currently working on a spin-off series starring Michael Pena.

Pena is rumored to be playing Domingo “Ding” Chavez, who is a recurring character featured in several Jack Ryan novels. Deadline reports that Pena will be introduced in the finale of Jack Ryan season 3, before stepping up to a main cast role in the final season.

Assuming viewers take to the character, Prime Video is likely to push ahead with this planned spin-off. The project is currently in the early stages of development, so for now, definitely don’t consider this one a sure thing. However, as noted, Jack Ryan has been a rare success story for Prime Video and the streamer may want to ride this train a little longer, even if Krasinski is ready to disembark.

In the meantime, if you're looking for something to watch on Prime Video to pass the time until Jack Ryan season 3 premieres