Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti price just dropped by $1,000 — where to get yours now

EVGA is selling the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti for nearly $1,000 off its original price. At $1,149, it’s only $50 more than the RTX 3080 Ti – making this the perfect time to snag the powerful GPU.

The Frame Chasers (opens in new tab) Twitter account posted a screenshot showing three RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards on sale from EVGA (via TechRadar (opens in new tab)). All three GPUs are well under the card's original $2,000 MSRP, with the lowest being the $1,149 FTW3 Gaming model. Considering how the card is listed at $2,150 on Nvidia’s website, this is a massive discount. Even the FTW3 Black Gaming model, which is the most expensive on this list at $1,399, is still much cheaper than its listed $1,999 price.

Holy Crap, but Jay said to buy now? pic.twitter.com/G96qqouSqHAugust 6, 2022 See more

Recently, YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead said that Nvidia intends to delay the RTX 4000’s debut until late 2022 to give retailers a chance to sell off excess RTX 3000 cards. With the RTX 40 series on the horizon, it makes sense for sellers to lower the price of the existing Ampere GPUs to make room for Lovelace cards. The fact that Nvidia officially lowered the price of the RTX 3090 Ti to $1,500 (opens in new tab) not too long ago is proof of this.

With GPU prices falling, now seems like the best time to snag one. Not only are cards selling close to or at MSRP, but we’re now seeing sellers like EVGA reducing prices even further. If things continue on this path, it’ll undoubtedly be great news for folks who’ve waited nearly two years to buy an Ampere GPU. They may no longer have to resort to tactics like buying a pre-built PC to snag an RTX 3080 Ti as I did.

And though Lovelace cards are coming, buying an Ampere GPU is still a worthwhile investment – especially if Nvidia only plans to release the expensive RTX 4090 in 2022. Even if the RTX 4090 is as powerful as rumors suggest, you’ll still be able to play the best PC games on the best gaming PCs packing an RTX 30-series GPU.

Hopefully, we’ll see more sales like this throughout the rest of the year. Be sure to check back with Tom’s Guide for the latest on these sales and more.