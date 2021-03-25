Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards are coming to — wait for it — GameStop

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series stock shortage continues, but at least one major retailer is joining the list of potential stockists.

GameStop has launched a new PC hardware section on its site, including Nvidia’s latest graphics cards. So, if you’ve been trying to find where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or any other RTX 30-series card, it could now be worth checking GameStop as well.

Right now, however, GameStop only presents a familiar sight: lots of cards but all sold out.

The listed prices are all pretty high too, with GeForce RTX 3080 variants close to or exceeding $1,000 — the Founders Edition MSRP is $729. PC Mag reported this week that rising prices are down to a shortage in supply from Nvidia, so while it’s good to see more retailers taking up the RTX 30-series, it looks like GameStop will also only have a limited amount to sell.

Even so, this is a significant move for GameStop, which has traditionally focused on console gaming and trade-ins. In addition to GPUs, motherboards, PSUs and PC cases will go on sale as well, suggesting the company is serious about entering the oft-overlooked PC gaming space.

In an earnings call (transcribed by Seeking Alpha), GameStop CEO George Sherman said: “We are continuing the work to expand our addressable market by growing GameStop's product catalog. This includes growing our product offerings across PC gaming, computers, monitors, game tables, mobile gaming and gaming TVs to name only a few.”

“These categories represent natural extensions that our customers would expect to buy from us expanding our addressable market size by over 5 times and over time will reduce our reliance on the cyclicality of the console-based gaming market.”

Hopefully, Nvidia can sort out its supply problems so that consumers can have a better chance of actually being able to buy the RTX 30-series graphics cards, regardless of who’s selling.

That said, judging by how hard it is to find where to buy the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, parts shortages aren’t an Nvidia-specific problem. It will be interesting to see how the Intel Xe HPG gaming GPU performs, and if it too will be in short supply when it makes its debut sometime this year.