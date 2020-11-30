Newegg Cyber Monday deal—$50 off the ABS Gladiator Gaming PC

Cyber Monday deals are popping up left and right, with unbelievable prices on some of the most popular products. That includes some incredible savings on gaming PCs and laptops from MSI, Razer, Dell, and other brands.

If you want to avoid the hassle of putting together your own PC, this new deal is the perfect opportunity to buy. Newegg is selling the ABS Gladiator Gaming PC for just $1,449 , $50 off the sticker price.

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC: was $1,499 now $1,449 @ Newegg

Prebuilt PCs typically come at a premium compared to buying parts separately, but the ABS Gladiator offers strong specs and the simplicity of a setup that's ready to use out of the box. You can get it for $50 off at Newegg while supplies last.View Deal

The ABS Gladiator is a robust gaming PC with 16 GB of RAM, the powerful GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, and the Intel i7-9700F processor plus a full terabyte SSD. With that kind of gear, you won't have to worry about upgrading for a long while.

We've been tracking the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals all weekend, so keep a tab open at Tom's Guide for updates on the latest discounts. We haven't seen the ABS Gladiator for lower than $1,449, so this might be your best chance to pick one up before the sales end.