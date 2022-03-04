Newcastle vs Brighton live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Newcastle vs Brighton live stream will see the Magpies aim to continue their remarkable unbeaten streak in front of a sold out St James’ Park. However, Newcastle have never beaten Brighton in the Premier League, and the Seagulls will feel confident they can bring the high-flying club crashing back down to Earth.

Newcastle vs Brighton live stream takes place Saturday, March 5.

Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

It’s remarkable to think that at the start of 2022 Newcastle United looked like a side almost certainly heading to the Championship. What a difference two months have made. The side are currently unbeaten in seven matches, winning four during that run. This has seen the club shoot up the table and they're now sitting in a much more comfortable 14th place.

This unexpected streak has seen Eddie Howe nominated for EPL Manager of the Month (and Ryan Fraser nab one for Player of the Month). While many of the team’s recent good results have been attributed to a January transfer spend of almost £100 million, the real stars in recent weeks have been players like Joelinton, Joe Willock, Fabian Schar and the aforementioned Fraser. These are all players that looked subpar under previous manager Steve Bruce, but who Howe has transformed.

The Toon Army will roll into this match feeling confident their unbeaten run will continue, but Brighton is the opposition that no Newcastle fan ever wants to face. In nine Premier League meetings, Newcastle have failed to win a single one. In those matches Brighton have scored 10, while conceding just two. It’s one of the strongest club-versus-club records in the entire division — but Brighton have never faced a Newcastle side in this sort of form.

Speaking of form, Brighton are definitely lacking it right now. The South Coast side have lost their last three games on the spin, including a humiliating 0-3 defeat at the hands of relegation strugglers Burnley. Manager Graham Potter has also confirmed that Adam Webster, Adam Lallana and Enock Mwepu are all likely to miss this match, which is a further blow.

Of course, as noted, Brighton have a fantastic record against Newcastle, which will give the side some confidence heading into this one. The return of Jeremy Sarmiento will further boost the mood in the Brighton camp. So far, it’s been a campaign to remember for the Seagulls, but results need to improve fast if they’re to avoid ending it in disappointing fashion.

Can Newcastle finally get that elusive Premier League win against Brighton? Find out by watching the Newcastle vs Brighton live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

