Netflix’s The Witcher season 2 casts Game of Thrones fan favorite

The Witcher season 2 has officially begun production, and Netflix announced the news by revealing who will be joining the popular fantasy show's cast. The most prominent new member of the cast is Game of Thrones' scene-stealer Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane) as Nivellen.

Yes, the man who chased Brienne of Tarth around Westeros and the outlying cities and islands is joining one of the best Netflix series. The Witcher debuted at the tail end of 2019, as a neat holiday present for existing fans of the popular games and novels, as well as folks who had no idea what a Witcher even is.

Hivju is just one of the 7 newly announced cast members, which include Paul Bullion (from Peaky Blinders), who's playing Lambert and Aisha Fabienne Ross (from The Danish Girl), who is portraying Lydia.

The email sent from the press confirmed our hopes that and Joey Batey is staying on as Jaskier, as well as the three primary cast members who we already knew about: Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri.

Show-runner Lauren S. Hissrich, in a Reddit AMA, said that the new cast will include LGTBQ+ characters, but the full list and email didn't tip their hand on who those characters will be.

The Witcher season 2 new cast

Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen

Agnes Bjorn as Vereena

Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert

Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel

Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia

Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen

Mecia Simson as Francesca