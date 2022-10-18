Netflix's Profile Transfers feature will remove the pain of moving accounts

After a lengthy testing period in several countries, Netflix has announced its brand new Profile Transfer (opens in new tab) feature, aimed at letting users keep their profile even when they move to a new account.

Given how people move households or come out of relationships, it can be commonplace for Netflix users on shared accounts to want to go their separate ways.

But this would mean losing access to the profile Netflix creates with all the personalized recommendations and watch history. However, Profile Transfer will let users take their profile with them from on account to another. This should bypass any need for account holders to make quiet password changes to subtly boot someone off a Netflix account, making for a more amicable switchover.

Having said that transferring your Netflix profile will create a copy and not delete your profile from the previous account. So if things go wrong your profile won't be lost, meaning you can pick up where you left off with the best Netflix shows .

Already launched in South America, as the transfer profile feature rolls out worldwide, users will be emailed when it becomes available to them.

How to use Netflix Profile Transfer

1. Sign into Netflix and log in to your account as usual.

2. On the Home menu select the ‘Account’ page from the top right corner.

3. In the 'Profiles and Parental Controls' section, choose the account you wish to transfer.

4. Under the ‘Transfer Profile’ section, select ‘Transfer’.

5. Register a new email address and password for your new account. Do not this has to be a new account, not an existing one as you can move profiles between stablished accounts.

6. Follow the on-screen prompts to finalize the process.