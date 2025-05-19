New Razer Blade 14 gets thinner and is built for more than just gaming

This year's Razer Blade 14 will soon be here and sport a thinner design than its predecessors. Though thin in design, it commands a hefty starting price of $2,229 for the RTX 5060 model and $2,699 for the RTX 5070 variant.

Alongside an Nvidia GPU, the Razer Blade 14 will pack an AMD Ryzen AI 9 CPU that's AI-ready thanks to its 50 TOPS and Copilot+ compatibility. You can kit the laptop with up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. The RAM is soldered in, but a spokesperson told us that the NVMe SSD slot is user-accessible if you want a larger hard drive.

The skinnier laptop is 0.62 to 0.64 inches thick from its thinnest end to the thickest, and weighs just 3.59 pounds. Razer claims that it was able to shave down the Blade 14's profile without reducing power or battery life (retaining its 72Whr battery). Note that the RTX 5070 model of this laptop is thicker than the RTX 5060 variant.

Razer redesigned the thermal shelf and cooling design, similar to what it did with the latest version of the Blade 16 gaming laptop.

The ports are largely the same as last year's model, which includes a pair of USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a proprietary power plug. There's also a microSD slot, which the previous model didn't have.

At first glance, the Razer Blade 14 is a slightly smaller Blade 16, with the main difference being the microSD slot versus the full SD slot on the 16, and of course, the size. One other difference is that the Blade 14 will be available in white as well as matte black.

The display is a 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED that is Calman verified with a variety of color profiles. The keyboard is largely the same as last year's, though it now features a Copilot key.

Razer spokespeople highlighted that the Razer Blade 14 is more than just a gaming laptop. According to them, many of the Blade 14's features, like the display's color gamuts (sRGB and DCI-P3), are meant for content creators.

All configurations of the new Razer Blade 14 are expected sometime in May. Razer is also releasing a cheaper version of the Blade 16 featuring the RTX 5060 for $2,399m which is also set to release later this month.