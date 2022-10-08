Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: Rumored specs, release date and more

The Surface Pro 5 could be arriving soon. It's been a little over a year since we saw the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (pictured above) unveiled in April 2021, so we're starting to suspect a sequel is in the works.

The Surface Laptop 5 is one of many new devices leaked for Microsoft's October 2022 event, which is slated to kick off Wednesday, October 12th at 10AM ET We've heard reports that a new Surface Laptop will hit stores in late October, so if you were considering purchasing its predecessor -- one of the best Windows laptops you can buy -- you might want to wait and see if Microsoft has a sequel coming soon.

Here's what we've heard so far about what you should expect from a Microsoft Surface Laptop 5.

Microsoft has so far said nothing about any potential new Surface Laptop, so all we have to go on right now are leaks and rumors.

Notably, a report from WinFuture (opens in new tab) analyst Roland Quandt tips the Surface Laptop 5 to be unveiled at the October event alongside a Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and a new Surface Studio desktop.

The 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (pictured) started at a cool $999, and it's hard to imagine Microsoft topping that sub-$1,000 (technically) price for a successor. (Image credit: Future)

As far as pricing goes, it's hard to imagine Microsoft raising the price significantly over last year's model unless it adds new features of reasonable value. With that in mind, we expect the company will sell the Surface Laptop 5 in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes at starting prices of $999 and $1,299, respectively, just like it did with last year's model.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: Specs we expect

The biggest upgrade you can look forward to under the hood is the option to equip a new Surface Laptop 5 with 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake laptop CPUs. These are the sequel to the 11th Gen chips that powered the Surface Laptop 4, and we've seen these new CPUs deliver excellent performance and power efficiency in the laptops we've tested that pack them.

Given that, you can likely expect the Surface Laptop 5's battery life to exceed that of its predecessor, which already performed pretty well in our in-house battery tests. The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 with an 11th Gen Intel CPU lasted nearly 11 hours (10:46) in our test while the larger 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 we tested with an AMD CPU lasted over an hour longer (12:04) in the same test.

The 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 (pictured) lasted an excellent 12 hours in our battery life test, and we expect a successor to last even longer. (Image credit: Future)

You can likely expect better battery life from a Surface Laptop 5 packing a 12th Gen Intel CPU, but it's yet unclear whether we can expect Microsoft to also sell models with AMD chips inside. It would be nice if that happens, since AMD CPUs generally compete favorably with Intel chips while being more power-efficient.

Note that we don't expect Microsoft to ship a Surface Laptop 5 with the latest 13th Gen Intel CPUs. These Intel Raptor Lake chips launch October 20th, and thus are likely debuting too late to have been worked into the production process for these laptops.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: Design changes we predict

It's hard to imagine Microsoft making any big changes to the design of the Surface Laptop between the 4th and 5th iterations. The company has established these laptops as no-nonsense business notebooks with tall 13.5- and 15-inch displays sporting a 3:2 display aspect ratio well-suited to reading large blocks of text. We doubt that will change for the Surface Laptop 5, which we expect to be offered in 13.5-inch and 15-inch options once again.

We also hope a Surface Laptop 5 will have speakers and a keyboard at least as good as what came on the Surface Laptop 4, which was a joy to type on and a surprisingly competent Dolby Atmos-equipped device for listening to music.

The tall 3:2 display on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (13.5-inch model pictured) is well-suited for reading large blocks of text in documents, spreadsheets and more. (Image credit: Future)

We also doubt Microsoft will ditch the Alcantara fabric lining option which has graced the last few Surface Laptop offerings. The company usually offers a few color variants with this fabric-like coating on the keyboard deck, which can make you feel more comfortable when resting hands and wrists on the laptop.

However, we would love to see Microsoft do something about the very reflective quality of the panels on the Surface Laptop 4, which made it difficult to use the laptop in direct sunlight.

Forget about using the Surface Laptop 4 to watch movies outdoors -- unless it's after dark. (Image credit: Future)

Other changes we'd like to see with the Surface Laptop 5 include a thinning of the screen bezels (which were a bit thick and distracting on the Surface Laptop 4) and an improvement in the port array area. Last year's models came with a decent allotment of USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as a headphone jack, but little else. It wouldn't be a bad thing for Microsoft to throw in an SD card reader or an HDMI out for presentations, and offering Thunderbolt 4 support (which the Surface Laptop 4's USB-C ports lacked) is a must to compete with the best business laptops on the market today.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: Outlook

The Microsoft Surface Laptop line is in dire need of some excitement, so hopefully it gets a new addition during the company's October 2022 event.

As impressed as we were by the no-nonsense design, great keyboard and surprisingly good speakers on last year's model, it's hard to justify recommending it over some of the best laptops on the market. As the steward of Windows 11 it behooves Microsoft to launch a killer Windows laptop that can serve as a flagship device for other laptop makers to follow. We'll just have to wait and see if they pull it off at the company's big October 2022 event. Stay tuned for our live coverage!