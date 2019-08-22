Massive iPhone 11 Pro Leak: Triple Cameras, Multi-Angle Face ID and More

It looks like there will be truly be two classes of iPhone 11 when Tim Cook takes the stage in September: the regular iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

And based on a new report from Bloomberg, the two higher-end iPhone 11 Pro models will be much more advanced, especially when it comes to the cameras. Here's all the big features to expect.

Huge camera upgrades

As we've heard previously, the iPhone 11 Pro and larger model (which we're assuming will be called the iPhone 11 Pro Max) will both feature triple rear cameras. That third camera will reportedly offer an ultra-wide-angle lens. Other phones have this, but Apple will apparently go further by capturing "three images simultaneously and use new artificial intelligence software to automatically correct the combined photo."

The Bloomberg report also says that the cameras should offer better performance in low light, which is a good thing because other flagships like the Google Pixel 3 XL, Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Huawei P30 Pro have all pulled ahead in this race.

The fun won't stop with still photography, though, as Apple will reportedly offer advanced video recording capabilities. As Bloomberg says, "Apple has developed a feature that allow users to retouch, apply effects, alter colors, reframe and crop video as it is being recorded live on the device."

Reverse Wireless Charging

Apple will be late to this party, but apparently the iPhone 11 will offer reverse wireless charging capability. That means you should be able to place the AirPods charging case on the back of your iPhone to get some juice. We're assuming this functionality will also allow you to charge other iPhones if not Android phones.

Better shatter resistance and water resistance

Those hoping for a new design from this year's iPhones will be disappointed, as Bloomberg reports that the overall look will remains the same from last year's models. However, you should expect better "shatter-resistance" technology to help prevent damage when the iPhone 11 models are dropped. Plus, there should be improved water resistance that will all the new phones to be submerged for more than 30 minutes.

Multi-angle Face ID

Face ID got faster from the iPhone X to the iPhone XS, but you can't hold the phone horizontally to unlock the device. That should change with the iPhone 11, as it will include "a new multi-angle Face ID sensor that captures a wider field of view." So you should be able to use Face ID from different angles and maybe even from a distance while your iPhone 11 lays flat on a table or desk.

A13 with AMX co-processor

The A12 Bionic processor in the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR is still arguable the fastest chip in a phone. But Apple will reportedly up the ante with the A13 chip inside the iPhone 11. According to Bloomberg, all of the new iPhones will have faster A13 processors, but there's also "a new component in the chip, known internally as the “AMX” or “matrix” co-processor, to handle some math-heavy tasks, so the main chip doesn’t have to. Bloomberg says that this may help with AR apps.

Outlook

The regular iPhone 11 will get some upgrades other than the new A13 chip, including a second lens for optical zoom. But for those smartphone shoppers keen on getting the best possible camera, it looks like the iPhone 11 Pros will be the way to go. Check out our big iPhone 11 hub page to keep up to date on all of the latest news and rumors.