Prepare to board Manifest season 4 part 2, the last flight of the supernatural drama. Netflix saved Manifest after it was canceled by NBC thanks to a passionate fan campaign. The first part of season 4 dropped last November and the second half should be one wild trip.

Manifest, from creator Jeff Rake, centers on the passengers and crew of Flight 828, who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for more than five years. They find that rejoining their families and society is complicated and emotionally fraught, since many of their loved ones have moved on the intervening time. Some of the survivors also begin to experience visions of the future, referred to as "callings."

When Netflix saved the show, they announced Manifest season 4 would be the final installment.

The second half takes place in the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure. Her nefarious powers continue to wreak havoc across the world, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to the 828ers very last day.

Here's everything you need to watch Manifest season 4 part 2. Scroll down for the trailer and cast info.

When does Manifest season 4 part 2 come out on Netflix?

Manifest season 4 part 2 is set for release Friday (June 2) at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT / 8:01 a.m. BST / 6:01 p.m. AEDT on Netflix, one of the best streaming services.

All 10 episodes will drop at the same time.

Manifest season 4 part 2 trailer

"Tomorrow might be all we've got," Ben (Josh Dallas) says in the Manifest season 4 part 2. With Angelina running amok, the 828ers must band together to save what's precious to them: their families, friends and loved ones.

The trailer previews the the action-packed ending of what Ben calls "tortured, life-changing journey." It's sure to be filled with twists, heartbreak and triumph.

Manifest cast

The cast of Manifest season 4 part 2 includes many of the key players from previous seasons, including:

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela "Mick" Stone, an NYPD detective and Flight 828 passenger

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, a former mathematics professor and 828er who is Mick's brother

J. R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez, an NYPD lieutenant and Mick's ex-fiancé who was not on the flight

Ty Doran as Cal Stone, Ben's son and 828er

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, Ben's daughter who was not on the flight

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl, a medical researcher and 828er

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer, a passenger who has developed destructive powers

Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance, director of the NSA

Matt Long as Zeke Landon, Mick's husband who sacrificed himself to save Cal