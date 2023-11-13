MacBook Pro OLED tipped for 2026 release — what you need to know

While Apple is expected to release the first OLED iPads next year, it sounds like we’ll be waiting a bit longer for the first OLED MacBook. At least three, according to analyst Jeff Pu, who claims Apple is aiming to add OLED screens to MacBook Pros in 2026.

This information comes from an investor note seen by 9to5Mac. In it, Pu claims that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will be the first to use an OLED screen. If true, these panels will be a substantial upgrade over the mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR displays that are currently available.

While there’s no word on where things may expand from there, it’s likely Apple will then slowly roll out OLED to other Mac products. Presumably the more expensive models would be first in line, including the Pro Display XDR and Studio Display. Others, like the MacBook Air and iMac, would likely get the upgrade eventually, but if the iPad OLED rollout is anything to go buy, it may take several years to happen.

While mini-LED displays have their advantages, OLED screens offer a whole lot more — in part because each pixel is its own light source. That means you can get true blacks, improved viewing angles and better contrast ratio. OLED panels also tend to be thinner and more flexible, offering a sleeker design. Apple is rumored to be working on making the panels even thinner for the iPad, which would help reduce thickness even further.

Of course OLED has its disadvantages. Not only are panels typically quite expensive, they can be prone to OLED burn-in and the organic components only have a limited lifespan. We’re talking several years before that would be a problem, possibly longer, but it’s not something other displays have issues with.

So if the prospect of an OLED display is putting you off buying a new MacBook, it shouldn’t. You’re going to be waiting quite some time, and you’ll miss all the benefits the new MacBook Pro M3 has to offer in the interim. You can also check out some of the best Black Friday MacBook deals to see if you can pick up a new machine with a nice price cut.