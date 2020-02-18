MacBook Pro 2020 rumors, release date, price, keyboard and specs

We're optimistic about the 2020 MacBook Pro, with good reason. After years of users (myself included) complaining about Apple's uncomfortable and unreliable keyboards, the company finally switched things up at the end of 2019.

Our MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) review shows why that update, which made it to our best laptops list, was so important. Not only does its Magic Keyboard feel great, but its sound is wildly impressive and its battery lasted almost 11 hours. And so we're already on the hunt for MacBook Pro 2020 rumors.

Most recently, we saw rumors of an Apple event taking place on March 31 — and it's not impossible that Apple could use this event to announce that its Magic Keyboard keys are filling up the rest of its MacBooks as well.

The only caveat I have for this, however, is that March is a little early in the year. The last MacBook Pro releases came in October 2016, June 2017, July 2018, May 2019 and November 2019. That spreads the window of possible releases pretty widely, but gives us hot-spots in the summer and fall.

The most recent MacBook Pro — the aforementioned beloved 16-inch model — didn't even get a release event, though, so we can't presume Apple wouldn't simply just release its 2020 MacBook Pros with a simple press release.

MacBook Pro 2020 price

I hope you've been saving. Since a 2020 MacBook Pro would likely stay just as powerful — if not more become brawny — we doubt there will be a price drop. At the same time, I expect Apple to try and keep pricing as-is, to try and avoid gripes that Apple's charging even more for a trustworthy keyboard .

The current 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 with an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, which still seems like a bit high for that much storage. Suggested configurations go up to $1,999, though you're still just getting 8GB of memory. It'll cost $200 to bump you up to 16GB, which most pro users will do, since it's impossible to add memory after your purchase.

If we see a spec-bump for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, I'd expect it to stay close to last year's $2,399 (Core i7 CPU, AMD Radeon 5300M GPU and 512GB SSD) starting price — which matched the 15-inch MacBook Pro's price.

MacBook Pro 2020 specs

While many are talking about an ARM-based MacBook, I'd bet money that the Air would get this model long before the Pro ever does, because of compatibility-based concerns we see on ARM-based Windows machines. So for now, the big expected change for the 2020 MacBook Pro is gaining 10th Gen Intel CPUs.

One other potential change on the horizon: the next MacBooks could give users the ability to opt for an AMD processor , and not an Intel CPU.

MacBook Pro 2020 keyboard

It's time for the new MacBook Pro keyboard to reach Apple's other pro-level MacBook. Yes, the Magic Keyboard that Apple pushed out in its 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro should finally reach the smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro (and the MacBook Air too), later this year.

How bad is the butterfly-style keyboard that's still in the 13-inch MacBook Pro? The key mechanisms inside every MacBook Pro key Apple's released since 2016 were so problematic that Apple launched a repair program in 2018, and the company even apologized — saying they were "sorry" for keyboard woes — in 2019.

What we want from the MacBook Pro 2020

Not to sound like a broken record, but we need the 2020 MacBook Pro to ditch the scissor-switch key mechanisms, and ditching the Butterfly-style keyboard switches that Oscar winner Taika Waititi lambasted at the Academy Awards.

Also, I'd rather it be a 14-inch MacBook Pro than a 13-inch model, and I think Apple can do it. Just last year, Apple's engineers shredded the 15-inch MacBook Pro's bezels to create the 16-inch MacBook Pro in a similar chassis.

We'll keep this story up to date with the next leaks, rumors and other MacBook pro 2020 news