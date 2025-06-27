Ticketmaster was down — live updates on short outage
Potential issue with Ticketmaster caused problems for people trying to buy tickets
Heading into the weekend, the Ticketmaster website and app started seeing reports of issues on the outage tracking website DownDetector with similar warnings on other tracking sites.
The outage reports started picking up steam around 9 a.m. Pacific and peaked at over 1,000 reports an hour later.
Wannabe show attendees are claiming that the website won't let them login to the Ticketmaster website and others are saying that the Ticketmaster app crashes when they try to buy tickets.
The outage was relatively short seemingly cleared up by 10:15 a.m. Pacific. It's not clear what caused but we did see customer service accounts on X saying that the issue was resolved but they did not elaborate on the outage.
We're monitored the Ticketmaster outage and will keep you posted as we learn more.
Ticketmaster outage — live updates
Outage started early
On the West Coast of the U.S. reports started to pick up around 9 AM Pacific and spiked at around 1,100 reports at 10:00 a.m.
No response from Ticketmaster yet
Ticketmaster doesn't appear to have a status page that we can monitor, and the company's various social media accounts have not yet responded to reports of an outage beyond service representatives asking people to DM them.
No major concert to blame
Usually when it comes to Ticketmaster outages it can be blamed on an influx of fans trying to buy tickets to a major artist like Taylor Swift, Beyonce or BTS.
From what I can tell, there isn't really a big concert upcoming that's causing people to flock to the ticket seller.
There are reports from people trying to get indie concerts on up to sporting events.
Ticketmaster customer service account says its resolved
This has been resolved - please try again.June 27, 2025
While Ticketmaster accounts have not said anything about the blip today, we are seeing Customer Service accounts on X say that the issue has been "resolved."
I'd have to agree since reports quickly dipped around the same time.