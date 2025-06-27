Ticketmaster was down — live updates on short outage

Heading into the weekend, the Ticketmaster website and app started seeing reports of issues on the outage tracking website DownDetector with similar warnings on other tracking sites.

The outage reports started picking up steam around 9 a.m. Pacific and peaked at over 1,000 reports an hour later.

Wannabe show attendees are claiming that the website won't let them login to the Ticketmaster website and others are saying that the Ticketmaster app crashes when they try to buy tickets.

The outage was relatively short seemingly cleared up by 10:15 a.m. Pacific. It's not clear what caused but we did see customer service accounts on X saying that the issue was resolved but they did not elaborate on the outage.

We're monitored the Ticketmaster outage and will keep you posted as we learn more.