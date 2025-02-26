Slack is down — live updates on massive outage

Refresh

Back...ish? (Image credit: Future) Several of our colleagues have been able to log back into their Slack profiles and respond in channels. However, a number of us are still locked out. We're seeing similar reports from other companies. In some cases Slack never went down at all. As of this post, Slack's status page says the company is still investigating the issue. "Our investigation is still in progress with regard to deprecated functionality for Slack features such as workflows, threads, sending messages and API-related features. We'll be back with more updates as soon as they're available." That said, Down Detector (hit or miss on actual length of outages) is showing a steady decline in reports.

First outage in a couple years (Image credit: Slack) Slack is no stranger to outages and there's been several over the last few years. The last one occurred in July 2023 and, before that, it went down three times in 2022: July, March and February. Then there was also an outage in January 2021. Looks like we can now add February 2025 to the list.

Slacking off (Image credit: Future) Many users across Twitter and other social media sites are sarcastically celebrating Slack being down asking if they can have a day off. Of course, others are being reminded that email still exists with one user saying they hadn't sent an internal email in over two years thanks to Slack.

Slack still working on the issue (Image credit: Future) Slack most recent update on its Status page says the company is still working on it. This update came around 9 AM Pacific. No timeline from the company yet. "We're continuing our efforts to restore functionality to affected features such as workflows, sending messages, threads and API-related features. Users may also experience issues when attempting to log-in. We appreciate your continued patience. More updates will be shared as soon as possible."

Unable to load on web browser (Image credit: Norton VPN) The current incident is seemingly affecting every part of the platform, from messages and workflows to APIs. While the Slack mobile and desktop apps both worked fine for me, the service won't load via the browser.

When did Slack acknowledge the outage? (Image credit: Shutterstock) On the status page, Slack first posted that it was investigating the issue at 10:27 a.m. The company said, "We're investigating reports of trouble connecting or loading Slack, we'll provide another update once we have news to share." That's almost an hour and a half of downtime, which I can tell you from personal experience is affecting our ability to communicate at Tom's Guide. We're relying on a mix of email and Google Meet to coordinate this live blog and the Amazon Alexa content flowing. It's not easy, but we (and tons of other companies) are making it work.

"We're still working to restore functionality" (Image credit: Shutterstock) As of 11:30 a.m., Slack said it's still working on the issue. Here's the official word from the company's status page: "We're still working to restore functionality to affected Slack features such as sending messages, workflows, threads and other API-related features. Users may also experience issues when attempting to log-in. Thank you for your continued patience as we continue investigating. We'll be following up with further updates as they become available."

Slack is aware of the issue (Image credit: Slack) The issue appears to be getting worse as time passes, and Slack has posted everything wrong with the service on its status page. Most people seem to find logging into their workspaces to be impossible, thus preventing them from using any of the other features.