Reddit was down — live updates on the short outage
Reddit was having issues briefly
Users flocked to Down Detector by the thousands to report issues with the popular website Reddit. Many rely on the website and app to stay up-to-date with the latest news (and cat pictures), so its brief outage was certainly not ideal for anyone.
We covered the brief outage to ensure you were up to date on the latest happenings with the significant Reddit outage.
Reddit Outage — Live updates
Working for me
For what it's worth, Reddit.com is loading for me (U.S. Editor-in-Chief Mike Prospero confirmed it's working for him as well).
Obviously, this is anecdotal evidence, and it's not indicative of what everyone on the internet is experiencing.
In fact, almost 5,000 people are hitting Down Detector to contradict our experience.
Reddit says everything is fine
Reddit has a status website where the company tracks what's happening during outages.
And while user reports have increased rapidly in a short time, the Reddit site reports, "All Systems Are Operational."
The outage begins
Reddit users have sent the Down Detector report from its baseline of just a few to 4,800 in just a matter of moments. This is a clear indication that something is wrong with the content-sharing website and app.
It's still early in the outage, and we expect to learn more as it develops. However, this is an unfortunate situation for those who rely on Reddit to stay informed about the latest events while also finding entertainment in memes and other content.