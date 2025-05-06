GTA 6 trailer live reactions — there's so much to unpack

Refresh

Side characters: Dre'Quan Priest (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Dre'Quan Priest grew up around Boobie in Vice City as a hustler attempting to make it in music. Recently, he's signed the rap duo Real Dimez to his label, Only Raw Records. For now, he books acts for Boobie's strip clubs, but he has bigger ambitions and is looking to move up. Real Dimez might be the key, or possibly Jason and Lucia.

GTA 6 breathes more life into the depths of the sea (Image credit: Rockstar) While GTA 5 was ripe with its own seabed of wonder, filled with crashed planes, derelict oil pipelines, and even a UFO, GTA 6 is set to only amplify this underwater world. We only get a small taste of what to expect in the new trailer, but dive suits are making a comeback. We could even see some enhanced combat for underwater scenarios, like the inclusion of a supergun or harpoon. The density of wildlife and vegetation for this part of the map looks to be extensively well-crafted. The Leonida Keys and well beyond will be a treasure trove of exploration, the likes that Red Dead Redemption 2 simply could not deliver with its limitation on swimming.

Side characters: Boobie Ike (Image credit: Rockstar) Boobie Ike is the life of the party. He's a Vice City local through-and-through, knowing the club scene more than most across Leonida. Boobie's wealth stems from a life of drug peddling, which he hides behind the façade of a real estate mogul. When not bouncing in the VIP section, he's in the recording studio get the next hottest mix lined up for gold. Smooth talking's his strong suit, and Only Raw Records could be on the fast-track to major success. He just needs a major album pusher. Jason and Lucia might be his big ticket to stardom.

Our first look at GTA 6 on PS5 (Image credit: Rockstar) While the reveal of a shadow-dropped GTA 6 trailer is a delight to be sure, along with the slew of information still coming in from Rockstar, there's one fascinating new revelation to take in: trailer two was all captured on PS5. That's right, everything we've seen thus far from the second story trailer for GTA 6 was shot on Sony's console. And it's not even via the PS5 Pro! It's already leaving fans awestruck with gorgeous graphics, but we'd remiss not to also note there's no real gameplay here. It's also still a year's wait away. GTA 6 launches in May 2026, so things are bound to change. Density of pedestrians, vegetation, and even lighting could be drastically different on the official release. But it's a welcome revelation for PS5 players and it could be even more exciting for those running the PS5 Pro.

Side characters: Cal Hampton (Image credit: Rockstar) Cal Hampton is everyone's crazy uncle. He lives by internet mysteries, believing all the conspiracies that thrive online. The one he can't let down? That birds are watching our every move because they're "flying around in perfect formation." He just might have a point. Where most scream paranoia, Cal basks in it. With a beer in hand to stave off the nerves. He loves billiards, drinking by the pool, and (of course) bird watching — so long as they're not watching back.

A Vice City that turns 20 years old (Image credit: Rockstar) The original Grand Theft Auto: Vice City launched on October 31, 2006. This means that, per the recent delay to May 26, 2026, Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch 20 years following the fictional city's initial debut. Even to the dismay of fans, that rings like poetry. In that span of time, Vice City has grown up a bit. Where the 2006 game was home to just a small portion of the Miami-lookalike, GTA 6 is set to encompass an incredibly large portion of not jus the city itself but Florida on the whole. Rockstar's coined the state "Leonida," and it's a paradise all its own. Within Leonida, there's a bevy of places to explore and small worlds to lose yourself in. These include Mount Kalaga, a national park teeming with wildlife, Ambrosia, a smoke-stack-filled town of industry, Port Gellhorn, the beating heart of trade, Grassrivers, the marsh wetlands known as the Florida Everglades in real life, and the Leonida Keys, a strip of beach packed with boats, planes, and glistening ocean waters. Of course, Vice City is every part a focus of this return-to-form, featuring its unforgettable strip of neon-glitzed nightclubs and sandy beaches that scream unforgettable fun-in-the-sun.

A life of crime brings the pair together (Image credit: Rockstar) Unlike Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar's next big score will see just two protagonists. Jason and Lucia will be our main players for Grand Theft Auto 6. Through them we will experience the sunlit life of Vice City and the wider state of Leonida, where all our crime fantasies will come to life. Paradise never looked so lawless. It's unclear how exactly the duo meet, but it's clear they both thrive together and rely on each other. Jason's convinced that she's the best thing that happened to him, and Lucia sees a life with Jason as her "way out." But things might not end so well, even in the sunshine state that feels so much like a crime-riddled tropical fantasy. Through friends, like Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, De'Quan Priest, Real Dimez, Raul Bautista, and Brian Heder, the world of Vice City will truly come to life — and haunt the pair once the sun sets...

Character analysis: Lucia Caminos (Image credit: Rockstar) For Lucia Caminos, there's nothing a fist to the face can't fix. Raised as a fighter by her father in the seedy underbelly of Liberty City, Lucia knows a thing or two about getting out of a tight spot. But when that tight spot closed in like a viceroy grip around her own family, she landed herself in Leonida Penitentiary. Just like Jason, she too wants that valued "good life," one that her mother always dreamed she'd be living. And Vice City is a breeding ground for such treasured fantasies. With Jason at her side, she's ready to make the jump and it's "only smart moves from here." Whatever it takes.

Character analysis: Jason Duval (Image credit: Rockstar) Like many a GTA character before him, our male protagonist Jason wants a better life for himself in a world that's riddled with crime and nasty reprobates. He's aptly an ex-vet, one that spent a "stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens." Thus, he knows his way around a gun or two. It's in the sun-drenched town of Vice City where Jason aims to find his new happiness. Only, happiness for Jason turns out to be a life of crime, "working for drug runners." But he's got his eyes set on a new prize. And Lucia might be the key to that "easy life" he's waited his whole life for.

What we know about the story (Image credit: Rockstar) Today's every Grand Theft Auto fan's dream come true as Rockstar has dropped loads of info on its next major hit. One of it's most exciting details is a broader understanding of the story. In Grand Theft Auto VI, you'll be playing as Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. It's a return to the sunny seaside city of Vice City, based on Miami, based in the state of Leonida. The story revolves around the pair "in the middle of a criminal conspiracy" after "an easy score goes wrong." That's par for the course in most GTA games and we can't wait to see how it unfolds. Most likely in a lot of bloodshed.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games) In case you missed the massive news story, Rockstar announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 would launch on May 26, 2026, which is more than a year away. The company is making us wait, but drip-feeding trailers to hold gamers over will help soften the blow. And I'm sure the game will be great, making it worth the very, very long wait.