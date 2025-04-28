ChatGPT was down — live updates on short outage

Refresh

Recovered (Image credit: OpenAI) OpenAI has officially declared that "All impacted services have now fully recovered." While this outage was short, officially lasting less than an hour, it was a frustrating time for people who rely on ChatGPT to get things done. We're glad to see that OpenAI was able to get a fix out quickly, but it does make me worry about relying on AI when it can go down so quickly.

User reports dropping fast (Image credit: Down Detector) It appears that OpenAI's mitigation is effective for a significant portion of the ChatGPT user base, as the number of Down Detector reports has decreased by more than 50% from the peak of around 1,600. While 800 is still a good number of reports, the quick decline leads us to believe that the outage may be over, and it's just straggler reports coming in.

Fixed already? (Image credit: OpenAI) It appears that the issue may already be resolved, as OpenAI has stated that it has implemented the mitigation and is monitoring the recovery. As always, we will continue to monitor ChatGPT as the mitigation starts rolling out and keep you posted on any changes as the popular service returns to service after the relatively short-lived outage.

ChatGPT outage affected platforms (Image credit: OpenAI) According to OpenAI, all three major ChatGPT platforms are dealing with the same issues. Whether you use Android, iOS or the web, you're like to experience issues getting your favorite AI to work efficiently. As the issue is listed as "Degraded performance," you may still be able to get it to work with enough refreshes and retries, but it definitely won't be an ideal experience like you're used to.

OpenAI investigating (Image credit: OpenAI) OpenAI has updated its status page to say that it is investigating "Degraded Performance" in ChatGPT. "We are investigating the issue for the listed services," reads the company's status page. While it's still in the early stages, if the company is investigating, it's reassuring to know that they are aware of the issue and are initiating the process of fixing ChatGPT.

'Something went wrong, please try reloading the conversation.' Some users claim to see an error that reads "Something went wrong, please try reloading the conversation." If you're seeing the same error, you're not alone.

OpenAI status page (Image credit: OpenAI) So far, OpenAI hasn't acknowledged the outage on its status page. For the past few days, an issue has been reported regarding new users creating videos with Sora, but there has been no update on the current ChatGPT outage. As always, we will continue to monitor OpenAI's official channels to see if the company acknowledges that something is wrong with ChatGPT and when a fix is forthcoming.

(Image credit: Down Detector) As is always the case when a major service like ChatGPT goes down, users have thoughts. Sure, more than 1,500 people have clicked the button indicating that ChatGPT is down, but a few more vocal users are commenting with precisely what is happening. Of course, there's some humor coming from users, too. Down Detector user Scott Cook said, "I have to get up from my desk and have some lunch, but with ChatGPT down I'm not able to make any decisions."

Jumping even higher (Image credit: Down Detector) While OpenAI has not acknowledged the outage yet, reports on Down Detector have spiked even higher, with 1,499 people visiting the website to report widespread ChatGPT issues and let others know they are experiencing problems. 85% of reports have said that ChatGPT is the service that isn't working for them.