Apple Cyber Monday deals live blog — AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads and more

(Image credit: Apple) If you're considering a purchase from the Apple Store, either in-person or online, consider picking up an Apple gift card from Amazon first. Right now, Amazon is offering $15 worth of Amazon credit when you buy an Apple gift card worth $100 or more. So no, you won't save on anything Apple directly, but you can use your $15 credit towards on an Apple product sold by Amazon. Then, use the gift card next time you're making a big purchase at the Apple Store, or give the Apple gift card as a present to someone you love. It's all about strategy during Cyber Monday deals, after all. Apple Gift Card: Spend $100 get $15 Amazon credit

(Image credit: Future) Epic Apple Watch deal! Right now Best Buy has the Apple Watch 7 on sale for $379, matching the lowest price we've seen for Apple's newest smartwatch. And you can take your pick of two colors: Midnight and Blue. You get a 20% larger display than the Apple Watch 6 along with a more durable design and brighter Always On mode. And there's lots of advanced health features on board, including ECG and blood oxygen reading. It's a cinch to track all types of workouts as well as your sleep. Stay connected with messaging features, calls from your wrist and more. If you were hoping to get the Apple Watch 7 on sale during Apple Cyber Monday deals, this this the time to buy. We don't expect the price to drop any further. Apple Watch 7: was $399 now $379 @ Best Buy

(Image credit: Future) AirPods Max for less! Currently, Walmart's got a deal made for the Apple fans in your life who love music and podcasts. Stellar sound and active noise canceling, along with Apple's own spatial audio tech, makes the AirPods Pro beloved by those who can afford them. The AirPods Max normally cost $549, but this $70 off sale at Walmart makes it a little easier to give the gift of AirPods Max this holiday season. AirPods Max feel light on the head, and this discount makes them lighter on your wallet. Prices vary by color, make sure you check all the options. Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Walmart

(Image credit: Future) This Apple Cyber Monday deal at Best Buy takes $40 off the Apple TV 4K, a premium streaming box with 4K HDR playback and Dolby Atmos support. Yes, this is the last-gen version of Apple's streaming box, so it doesn't have the new remote. But you still get all the benefits of tvOS, including hundreds of apps and easy access to your purchased content, as well as Apple TV Plus. If you've needed an excuse to start Ted Lasso (or want to be ready for Ted Lasso season 3), the Apple TV 4K will deliver it to any TV you already own. Apple TV 4K (32GB): was $159 now $119

(Image credit: Beats) AirPods aren't Apple's only headphones, of course. This Apple Cyber Monday deal on Beats Studio Buds is another option for scoring new ear candy for less. Right now Walmart has the Beats Studio Buds for just $99. That's $50 off the normal price, and for a pair of feature-packed earbuds that scored an impressive 4/5 stars in our full review. They deliver a compact design, active noise cancellation, 5 hours of charge on the buds and an additional 15 hours from the charging case. Plus they're IPX4 water and sweat resistant, so you can enjoy your workouts with that classic Beats sound. Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

(Image credit: Apple) Ready for a rare Apple Cyber Monday deal? Right now, Amazon is taking $300 off the total price of an Apple iMac. Apple products are rarely discounted as it is, so we don't expect to see this deal again anytime soon. This is the 2020 iMac, complete with a 21.5-inch Full HD display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This particular model is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, rather than Apple's own M1 chip, and the Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 GPU. You also you get two Thunderbolt-enabled USB-C ports. It isn't the latest model, but an iMac is an iMac, and if you've been working from home, you'll find this desktop computer makes being productive a breeze. Apple iMac (2020): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Future) Lowest price! The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches for staying connected and keeping close tabs on your fitness, and right now it's at its lowest price ever. You can track your daily activity, run with GPS and use it with all sorts of workouts, including tai chi and pilates. You can even wear the Apple Watch paddleboarding, if water sports are your thing. This Apple Watch also comes with a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings, and and you can get irregular heat rhythm notifications. You'll save $59 right now on Amazon thanks to Apple Cyber Monday deals. Stay tuned for more Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals coming up very soon. Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $219 @ Amazon