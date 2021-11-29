Last chance: Tempur-Pedic Cyber Monday deal cuts 40% off its cheapest mattress

Tempur-Pedic has some huge savings in its Cyber Monday mattress sale. One of the best deals is a 40% discount on the Tempur-Pedic Essential mattress . This medium-soft, all-foam mattress is 10 inches deep, and has three layers with a breathable, moisture-wicking, super-stretch cover on top.

With this deal, it starts from $999 for a twin long size, down from $1,665 - that's the cheapest way to buy a Tempur-Pedic mattress and very good value for money. The sale ends tomorrow, though, and some sizes have already sold out.

Tempur-Pedic is one of the best mattress brands in the US, and with this 40% discount and 10-year warranty, it's one of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals we've seen.

Tempur-Pedic Essential Mattress: from Tempur-Pedic Essential Mattress: from $1,665 $999 at Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $1,332 – There are only a few sizes left of the Tempur-Pedic Essential mattress thanks to this 40% discount in the Cyber Monday mattress sale. Tempur-Pedic’s Essential mattress is a super-cozy medium-soft mattress made with the brand’s own Tempur material designed for pure comfort and exceptional support. If you also need base, you can add one of Tempur-Pedic’s own powerbases for a bigger saving.

This is probably your last chance to save 40% on the Tempur-Pedic Essential mattress - the company usually only brings this mattress out in November. Made with the brand’s unique Tempur material, it's ideal for lighter-weight sleepers, side sleepers and anybody looking for extra pressure relief.

It's also breathable and features a moisture-wicking cover to help keep you comfortable as you sleep. The original Tempur material used in the mattress was developed by NASA, but then evolved by Tempur to help people sleep better. Add one of the Tempur power bases, and you could also save up to $300 more.

This mattress has a 10-year warranty and free delivery. It sold out last Cyber Monday though, so if yo'ure interested, grab it before the Tempur-Pedic Cyber Monday sale ends.