Jupiter's Legacy season 2: release date and renewed status, cast, plot and more

Is Jupiter's Legacy season 2 happening? The series dropped on Netflix last month to mixed reviews, but that didn't hinder its popularity on the Netflix Top 10 chart. Based on the Mark Millar comic book of the same name, the story follows a family of superheroes that is looking to its second generation to continue its legacy.

Millar's previous works that have been adapted for the big screen include Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service, as well as his stint at Marvel and DC which saw Old Man Logan and Captain America: Civil War which have both gotten their own movies.

As it stands, Jupiter's Legacy has fallen out of the top 10 Netflix TV shows on the streaming service, and has a paltry 38% Rotten Tomatoes rating from critics. Its audience score is a more respectable 72%, and it's that crowd that Netflix will be using as a barometer of whether to give the okay for a second season or not.

Jupiter's Legacy season 2 plot

When it comes to the story, readers who are already familiar with the source material will have a handle on where it's going already. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Millar teased what lies in store should a second season come to fruition.

"We know where we're going. I mean the books are a good template. You know, the books are all sitting there for us so... we have a very rough plan, but we know it all depends on hopefully, not to get too cocky, that the audience responds the way we think they will, but we feel good about it.

"Like we feel as if people are going to like this; the response so far has been amazing. So we really feel this has got a lot of likes, I think. So, yeah, we do. I mean, we talk privately all the time about what we'd like to do but nothing can be formal until we get our numbers."

It's likely that season 2 will shift the focus onto the kids now that we've delved into the origins of the Union of Justice somewhat, so expect more drama to come should the show get renewed. Of course, there's Sheldon and Walter's power struggle to contend with too; the Union could be getting a new leader if Walter has his way.

While Netflix pores over the Jupiter's Legacy viewership numbers to figure out whether or not to greenlight season 2, don't expect confirmation of a debut date any time soon. The mixed reviews suggest another series isn't quite in the bag yet, but if it resonated with the audience more so than with the critics (and that translates to Netflix numbers), fans shouldn't have anything to worry about.

Jupiter's Legacy landed on Netflix on May 7, with all eight episodes available for your binge-watching pleasure straight off the bat. If season 2 gets the go ahead, we're thinking it will coming in mid-2022. It took about 7 months to film season 1, and post-production for visual effects-heavy shows takes a while.

The Millarworld comic book universe is going to see even more adaptations of Millar's IPs, including a six-episode live-action spy series which he describes as his "first since Kingsman, but a very different kind of property." The Magic Order and American Jesus are also set for TV show adaptations, so Jupiter's Legacy may not be a priority, even if it does get the okay.

For now we'll have to sit tight and wait for confirmation of a renewal which should give us a better idea of the plan next year.

Jupiter's Legacy season 2 trailer

It's far too early for any snippets of content from Jupiter's Legacy season 2. The first series has only just dropped and we're waiting to see whether Netflix renews the show for another.

Netflix could provide a very light teaser trailer for season 2, once it's greenlit. Or, more likely, it will go the Invincible season 2 route and just give us a static image.

Jupiter's Legacy season 2 cast

If Jupiter's Legacy season 2 comes into being, we can expect the vast majority of the cast from season 1 to return — with the exception of those who have been culled.

Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson / The Utopian

Leslie Bibb as Grace Kennedy-Sampson / Lady Liberty (Sheldon's wife)

Ben Daniels as Walter Sampson / Brainwave (Sheldon's brother)

Andrew Horton as Brandon Sampson / The Paragon (Grace and Sheldon's son)

Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson (Grace and Sheldon's daughter)

Mike Wade as Fitz Small / The Flare

Matt Lanter as George Hutchence / Skyfox