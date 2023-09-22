iPhone 15 Pro’s titanium design may change colors with your fingerprints — Apple explains why

The iPhone 15 Pro’s titanium frame is pretty cool, right? After all, the metal is stronger and lighter than stainless steel. But it seems the transition to a brand new metal may come with a small problem. According to Apple’s support document, your fingerprints may cause the metal to change color.

Fortunately this change should be temporary. According to Apple the color is only changing due to the oils in human skin, which are responsible for you leaving fingerprints wherever you go. According to Apple you can restore the original color by “wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth”.

The problem only affects the metal band around the outside of your iPhone, since that’s the only place you’ll come into physical contact with titanium. While I could easily make some comments related to the infamous “you’re holding it wrong” line from the iPhone 4 days, there’s zero chance you’ll be able to completely avoid touching the metal band without a case.

So it’s a good thing that the discoloration shouldn’t be permanent. But it does mean that some people may have to source an appropriate cloth if they care about keeping their shiny new iPhone looking pristine. Then again it might just be easier to find a nice case that covers the titanium and keeps it fingerprint-free.

Plus, it’ll help keep your phone a little safer from damage, because no matter how durable or sturdy the iPhone 15 Pro might be, it’s not completely invulnerable. When you’re spending at least a grand on a brand new smartphone, the last thing you want to deal with is a trip to the Apple Store for a potentially pricey repair.

That way, you won't have to deal with any unsightly fingerprints around the edges of your phone.

It won’t stop fingerprints appearing on the touchscreen, of course, but that’s something we all should be used to by this point. At least they only leave smudges, and not strange colors all over the screen.