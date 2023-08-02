iPhone 15 display production has begun — but possible bad news for Pro models

The iPhone 15 displays have all entered mass production, say new industry reports. The only potential problem is there may not be enough right now to go around, especially for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

As The Elec tells it, Samsung Display is the first (and currently only) company that Apple's approved to mass-produce displays for all four of the expected next-gen iPhone models. It's not responsible for making the vast majority of any display, however. Instead, Apple's apparently tapped LG Display to focus on the Pro models' displays, and BOE for the standard and Plus screens, which is why there's potential trouble on the horizon.

The Elec claims LG currently only has conditional approval to build the iPhone 15 Pro displays, with agreements in place for it to build the screens for the Pro Max as well. This means LG Display still has some work to do before its display manufacturing is seen as reliable enough to use for mass production of the iPhone 15 Pro screens, with more yet required before Apple will let it loose on the Pro Max.

This fits with what we've heard recently about LG-built iPhone 15 displays failing reliability tests, and is also a big reason why some analysts are now predicting a shipping delay for the iPhone 15.

To make matters worse, BOE is apparently even further behind, having transferred all pre-sale iPhone 15 and 15 Plus display orders to Samsung while it tries to address quality issues with its screens. It's apparently having trouble building displays with the Dynamic Island cut-outs, something we're expecting to see on the standard iPhones as well as the Pro models this year.

iPhone 15 Pro Max periscope telephoto camera is also facing problems

Elsewhere, troubles are being had with producing the rumored periscope telephoto camera for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. We're quite excited about this feature as it should drastically improve the optical zoom level you can achieve on an iPhone, but The Elec's also reporting that the Sony and LG Innotek parts for this component are not being built in the quantities expected. That could mean delays to the Pro Max, or even the whole iPhone 15 line, being launched, or severe stock shortages once they go on sale.

Incredibly, we may be just over a month away from the iPhone 15 series launching, since Apple tends to launch its new iPhones each year in the second week of September. So unless it decides to hold back, perhaps to give its production partners time to build more units, we should be seeing the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and their rumored features like a 3nm A17 Bionic chipset, USB-C charging port and new Action button, very soon.