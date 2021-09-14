iPhone 13 launch just killed these iPhones

The iPhone 13 is here, and with plenty of new additions such as improved battery life and a smaller notch there are plenty of improvements that will undoubtedly tempt iOS users into an upgrade. But a launch of a new iPhone also traditionally comes with the removal of several devices from Apple’s smartphone lineup, and this year is no exception.

Four new devices are joining the iPhone lineup: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. It's no surprise that Apple needs to clear some inventory space. After all, Apple only has a limited number of devices it can manufacture at one time, so the launch of the iPhone 13 range means that some older models are condemned to the chopping block.

While the introduction of a new iPhone is always an existing occasion, it’s still a little sad to see some of our favorite past models nixed. Plus, this wave of iPhones being discontinued includes one model that has stuck around for almost three years. Here are the phones being killed off due to the release of the iPhone 13.

These iPhones are sticking around

While a shiny new trio of iPhone 13 devices will be launching next week, some older phones will be sticking around a while longer to offer consumers a more affordable way to buy into the iOS ecosystem.

The outgoing flagship, iPhone 12, will unsurprisingly continue to be available. The iPhone 12 represented a significant step forward for the device, and even a year on from its release remains a very compelling smartphone. Its standard price has also dropped to just $699, which is $100 less than its pre-iPhone 13 price.

The iPhone 12 mini will also still continue to be for sale, likely because Apple has plenty of spare inventory based on the reports of soft sales. It'll cost from $599, which is again $100 off the base price.

To keep the iPhone family capable of competing with mid-tier Android devices, 2019’s iPhone 11 is also going to sticking around. It’s certainly not at the cutting edge of smartphone technology anymore, but it’s still a worthwhile investment for those okay being a couple of generations behind. It’s dropped to $499, which is $100 less than its previous price.

The most affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE, is also going to continue to be part of the range. This device is an excellent iOS smartphone for the budget-conscious, and it's sticking at its previous price point of $399.

These iPhones are being killed

Unfortunately, not every iPhone has survived this round of cuts intact and a few former favorites will be saying their goodbye as they move into the clearance phase of their lifecycle.

We’ll be saying so long to the premium members of the iPhone 12 family: iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These being shelved is hardly a surprise as they are devices designed primarily for technology enthusiasts, and the majority of them will likely be early adopters of the iPhone 13.

However, we expect the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max to continue to be sold by carrier and retailers, likely at discounted prices.

This year also marks the end of the iPhone XR. This more affordable version of the iPhone X was first released in 2018 and was many user’s first introductions to the iPhone’s now standard Super Retina display. We’ll always remember you fondly iPhone XR!