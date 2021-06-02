iPhone 13 fixing the worst thing about iPhone 12 — here’s how

If there's one area where the iPhone 13 should try to improve upon the iPhone 12, it's battery life. As good as Apple's most recent flagships have proven to be, only the iPhone 12 Pro Max offered better than average battery life in our testing.

Apple may be addressing that shortcoming with the iPhone 13, as a new rumor suggests the batteries on Apple's upcoming phones will be bigger than what the current iPhones have to offer.

According to Twitter user @L0vetodream (via 9to5Mac), an Apple leaker with a high success rate, batteries in the different iPhone 13 models will range from 2,406 mAh to 4,352 mAh, with the largest, found in the iPhone 13 Pro Max, representing an 18% increase in size. The iPhone 12's batteries were 2,227 mAh to 3,687 mAh, depending on the model.

iPhone 13: Rumored battery sizes vs iPhone 12

Battery size (mAh) iPhone 12 equivalent iPhone 13 mini 2,406mAh 2,227 mAh iPhone 13 3,095mAh 2,815 mAh iPhone 13 Pro 3,095mAh 2,815 mAh iPhone 13 Pro Max 4,352mAh 3,687 mAh

There are many reasons why Apple might opt for larger batteries with iPhone 13. Obviously, the company is looking to be more competitive with rival phones like the Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S21, which sported larger batteries than the iPhone 12.

Of course, that didn’t necessarily translate to longer battery life; the Pixel series continues to struggle in that regard, while the Galaxy S21 bounced from below-average to good depending on the phone’s settings. To put things into perspective, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra landed at No. 15 in our most recent best phone battery life tests while the iPhone 12 models didn’t even rank.

The leading factor concerning battery life are the apps/features being used at a given moment. Turn off all of the power-hungry options and every phone would perform well. Doing so wouldn’t represent a realistic depiction of everyday use, though, as consumers will want to use their phone’s fancy apps as much as possible. And because the iPhone 13 is bound to come with some powerful upgrades, such as better 5G connectivity, new display technology, and a faster processor, having a larger battery to contend with the extra drain makes sense.

Apple will look to compete with rival companies by making sure that its phone batteries continue to provide adequate power. And the A15 Bionic chip expected to power the new iPhones could help in that regard by distributing power more efficiently.