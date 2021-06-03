iPhone 13 CAD files leaked — and you can download them now

The iPhone 13 is on the other side of summer and we've seen several leaks over the past few months. From a smaller notch to a diagonal camera layout for the 13 and 13 mini, Apple's next flagship is looking like it'll be another hit.

Leaker Jon Prosser just released his iPhone 13 CAD files to the public, meaning that you can download them and see some of the alleged changes yourself. While you should always take these things with a grain of salt, it is nice to play around with the files.

One of the more notable changes is that both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are slightly thicker, likely to accommodate the larger batteries that Apple will allegedly use. In the regular iPhone 13 file, you'll also see the new diagonal camera layout for the two lenses, versus the vertical layout on the iPhone 12.

The files also show the slightly smaller notch that many, including Prosser, expect for the iPhone 13. All in all, it looks like a nice change to the notch that we're all familiar with. It is, after all, getting quite stale.

Otherwise, rumors suggest many camera upgrades for all iPhone 13 models, which shouldn't surprise anyone. And we will likely hear more about what to expect on the software front once Apple talks more about iOS 15 next week.

Anyway, Prosser has two separate files available for download in the description of his latest YouTube video, linked above. You'll need specific software to view CAD files, like FreeCAD. Once you have the files loaded up, you can play with them to your heart's content.

As we noted above, there's nothing to indicate that these files provided by Prosser are the final design. So play with them all you want, but we recommend remaining skeptical until we see the final product when Apple announces it later this year.