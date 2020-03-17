iPad Pro 2020 lineup has leaked on Apple's own site

The next four iPad Pro models have leaked, showing that Apple's keeping the sizes the same as the last generation.
Within Apple's online Chinese user manual, as seen by iPhone in Canada (via MacRumors), four numbers relating to new iPad Pro models were temporarily visible. You can't find them there anymore, but there's a screenshot below showing the two 11-inch and two 12.9-inch models, one being Wi-Fi only and the other having mobile connectivity.
The same numbers had previously appeared in the Eurasian Economic Commision's database (reported by MacRumors). It was uncertain at the time which series of iPad - standard, Pro, Mini etc. - these numbers corresponded to, but this second leak has confirmed them as being iPad Pros.
We've been expecting a refresh of the iPad Pro range for some time. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted that we would see these upgrades in the first half of this year. The expected changes will include a triple-rear-camera module with a time-of-flight sensor, a much faster A13X or A14X Bionic CPU and 5G compatibility for certain models.
March has tended to be a big launch month for Apple company in previous years. However, the coronavirus pandemic has likely changed Apple's launch plans. There's no official news on these tablets, but expect an online-only reveal.