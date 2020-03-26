iPad just got serious competition from the $279 Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Apple's iPad might want to watch out. Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy Tab A 8.4, a new Android tablet with LTE connectivity, 10 hours of battery life and a cool $279 price tag.

The Galaxy Tab A 8.4, available for pre-order now, is a 4G LTE-capable variant of the existing Galaxy Tab A. The 8.4 refers to the 8.4-inch size of the display, which has 1920 x 1200 resolution.

Samsung's new tablet sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies or calls and an 8-megapixel rear camera that can record FHD video. It also features a 5,000-mAh battery, USB-C charging and an estimated 10 hours of battery life, which is on par with last year's Galaxy Tab A.

Also like the most recent Galaxy Tab A, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 runs on an Exynos 7904 processor, offers 3 GB of RAM and comes with 32 GB of storage with a microSD card slot. There’s a headphone jack and Dolby Atmos speakers as well.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is pretty much a shrunken replica of last year's non-LTE model, too. The rear casing is has a more uniform metal finish, but only comes in only a peculiar "Mocha" color.

It will ship with Android Pie, despite Android 10 powering all of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones. The Galaxy Tab A 8.4 also won't have DeX support for peripherals like a keyboard, mouse and monitor like the more premium Galaxy Tab S6.

Like it's Tab A predecessors, it's clear the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 exists in the budget tablet category. Still, the cheapest iPad with cellular capabilities you can buy new costs $459, so Samsung managed to undercut Apple's cellular tablet to a considerable extent. If you want an affordable tablet with that you get you online on-the-go, it could be worth checking out.

The 2020 Galaxy Tab A 8.4 LTE is only available through Verizon Wireless, with AT&T, Sprint, US Cellular and T-Mobile models arriving at a later date.