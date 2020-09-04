iPad Air 4 design reveals the iPad Pro-like upgrade we want

The iPad Air 4 looks to be the biggest redesign of Apple's mid-range tablet in a while, but the company has been impressive with how it's kept design leaks from coming out. That's why we're excited by this set of design renders that show off what Apple's next iPad Air might look like (if all the rumors are true).

As we've heard, the next iPad Air is supposed to look a lot like the 2018 iPad Pro, with flatter edges and a similar bezel. These renders from the Slovakia-based tech site Svetapple show how Apple could potentially merge the iPad Air and iPad Pro, and meet the rumors that we've seen so far.

Firstly, and arguably most importantly, the iPad Air's screen looks to sit inside thin bezels just like the iPad Pro. This change alone could move a lot of units, giving iPad owners one of the best iPad Pro design features at a lower price (rumored to be $649) than the current iPad Pro ($799).

The next thing you'll probably notice is that there's only one camera on the back, and not the trio you see on the current iPad Pro. This would have made the iPad Air 4 more like the 2018 iPad Pro, except that its camera is rumored to be a wide-angle 12MP sensor, and not the regular 7MP TrueDepth camera found in that older iPad Pro.

(Image credit: Svetapple)

That's because the iPad Air is expected to not inherit Face ID login, keeping that an iPad Pro perk. Instead, you'll use Touch ID. But looking at the small bezels, you're probably wondering how that would work?

Well, there's a new power button, shown here, that would have a Touch ID sensor inside of it. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has a fingerprint reader in its power button.

(Image credit: Svetapple)

And we cannot overlook the ports situation here. While most iPhones and iPads aren't generally offering surprises in their connectivity, we see the rumors of a USB-C port and Apple's own keyboard connector in the rendered pixels in this closeup.

(Image credit: Svetapple)

If those two ports are indeed coming to the iPad Air 4, it could support the Magic Keyboard (if its chassis fits) but it will offer the faster charging (and share a cable with the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro) many have wanted.

All in all, this looks like Apple's giving users a lot of reasons to considering the high price it would cost to upgrade from the $499 iPad Air.