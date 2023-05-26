Indy 500 live stream 2023: Start time, channels and how to watch online

Rev your engines because it's almost to watch the Indy 500 live stream. The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place during a busy weekend in motorsports that also includes the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Indy 500 start time, schedule and channel Date and time: The Indy 500 live stream is Sunday (May 28), and it's scheduled to begin at at 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. BST / 3:45 a.m. AEDT (Mon.))

Where: NBC, Peacock and Universo

Drivers at the Motor Speedway, aka "the Brickyard," will race around the oval track for 200 laps for a total of 500 miles. It's a grueling test of endurance, skill and determination, which is why the Indy 500 is called "the Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

The 33-card field for the 2023 Indy 500 features nine former champions. Alex Palou, who sits atop the IndyCar Series standings, is on the pole, while defending champion Marcus Ericsson looks to repeat. Helio Castroneves is seeking a record fifth Indy 500 victory.

Currently, last year's runner-up Pato O'Ward is the 5-1 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, with Palou behind at 23-4.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Indy 500 live streams online.

How to watch Indy 500 live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you've had to leave your own personal "pit" and you can't watch Indy 500 live streams on the services because of geo-restrictions, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

How to watch Indy 500 live streams in the US

In the U.S., Indy 500 live streams are on NBC, Universo and Peacock.

Coverage of the main race begins Sunday (May 28) at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and 11 a.m. ET on NBC, then run through 4 p.m. ET.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed for free one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch the Indy 500 on Sling TV and FuboTV. They are are two of the picks on our list of the best cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get $10 off their first month.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package, especially for sports fans. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 120 channels, including NBC, the other broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. You can check out everything Fubo offers with a seven-day free trial.

Peacock is live streaming the Indy 500. The NBCUniversal streaming service features a ton of live sports, including golf, Premier League, wrestling and racing. Plus, its vast library also offers current and past hit shows and movies.

How to watch Indy 500 live streams in the UK

Racing fans in the U.K. can watch the Indy 500 live on Sky Sports at 5:45 p.m. BST.

Sky packages start at £24/month. If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. Pricing starts at £11.98 for day and mobile month membership, with month-long access for £34.99.

For travelers abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Indy 500 live streams in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Indy 500 on TSN5 or TSN+.

How to watch Indy 500 live streams in Australia

Down under, the 2023 Indy 500 live streams are on Stan Sport. That's the good news.

The bad news? Well, race coverage is set to begin around 1 a.m. local AEDT. So, fans should prepare to stay up very late!

Indy 500 starting grid

Here is the starting grid for the 33-car field for the 2023 Indy 500.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Number Driver 1 10 Alex Palou 2 21 Rinus VeeKay 3 6 Felix Rosenqvist 4 14 Santino Ferrucci 5 5 Pato O'Ward 6 9 Scott Dixon 7 7 Alexander Rossi 8 11 Takuma Sato 9 66 Tony Kanaan 10 8 Marcus Ericsson 11 55 Benjamin Pedersen 12 12 Will Power 13 33 Ed Carpenter 14 3 Scott McLaughlin 15 27 Kyle Kirkwood 16 20 Conor Daly 17 2 Josef Newgarden 18 23 Ryan Hunter-Reay 19 28 Romain Grosjean 20 06 Helio Castroneves 21 26 Colton Herta 22 60 Simon Pagenaud 23 18 David Malukas 24 98 Marco Andretti 25 24 Stefan Wilson 26 29 Devlin DeFrancesco 27 78 Agustin Canapino 28 77 Callum Ilott 29 50 RC Enerson 30 44 Katherine Legge 31 45 Christian Lundgaard 32 51 Sting Ray Robb 33 30 Jack Harvey