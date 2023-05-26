Indy 500 live stream 2023: Start time, channels and how to watch online

Rev your engines because it's almost to watch the Indy 500 live stream. The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place during a busy weekend in motorsports that also includes the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Indy 500 start time, schedule and channel

Date and time: The Indy 500 live stream is Sunday (May 28), and it's scheduled to begin at at 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. BST / 3:45 a.m. AEDT (Mon.))
Where: NBC, Peacock and Universo

Drivers at the Motor Speedway, aka "the Brickyard," will race around the oval track for 200 laps for a total of 500 miles. It's a grueling test of endurance, skill and determination, which is why the Indy 500 is called "the Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

The 33-card field for the 2023 Indy 500 features  nine former champions. Alex Palou, who sits atop the IndyCar Series standings, is on the pole, while defending champion Marcus Ericsson looks to repeat. Helio Castroneves is seeking a record fifth Indy 500 victory. 

Currently, last year's runner-up Pato O'Ward is the 5-1 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, with Palou behind at 23-4. 

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Indy 500 live streams online. 

How to watch Indy 500 live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you've had to leave your own personal "pit" and you can't watch Indy 500 live streams on the services because of geo-restrictions, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. 

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. 

How to watch Indy 500 live streams in the US

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., Indy 500 live streams are on NBC, Universo and Peacock.

Coverage of the main race begins Sunday (May 28) at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and 11 a.m. ET on NBC, then run through 4 p.m. ET. 

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed for free one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch the Indy 500 on Sling TV and FuboTV. They are are two of the picks on our list of the best cable TV alternatives.

How to watch Indy 500 live streams in the UK

UK flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Racing fans in the U.K. can watch the Indy 500 live on Sky Sports at 5:45 p.m. BST. 

Sky packages start at £24/month. If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. Pricing starts at £11.98 for day and mobile month membership, with month-long access for £34.99.

For travelers abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Indy 500 live streams in Canada

Canadian Flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, you can watch the Indy 500 on TSN5 or TSN+.

How to watch Indy 500 live streams in Australia

Australia flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Down under, the 2023 Indy 500 live streams are on Stan Sport. That's the good news.

The bad news? Well, race coverage is set to begin around 1 a.m. local AEDT.  So, fans should prepare to stay up very late!

Indy 500 starting grid

Here is the starting grid for the 33-car field for the 2023 Indy 500.

PositionNumberDriver
110Alex Palou
221Rinus VeeKay
36Felix Rosenqvist
414Santino Ferrucci
55Pato O'Ward
69Scott Dixon
77Alexander Rossi
811Takuma Sato
966Tony Kanaan
108Marcus Ericsson
1155Benjamin Pedersen
1212Will Power
1333Ed Carpenter
143Scott McLaughlin
1527Kyle Kirkwood
1620Conor Daly
172Josef Newgarden
1823Ryan Hunter-Reay
1928Romain Grosjean
2006Helio Castroneves
2126Colton Herta
2260Simon Pagenaud
2318David Malukas
2498Marco Andretti
2524Stefan Wilson
2629Devlin DeFrancesco
2778Agustin Canapino
2877Callum Ilott
2950RC Enerson
3044Katherine Legge
3145Christian Lundgaard
3251Sting Ray Robb
3330Jack Harvey

