I just tried Therabody's new Smart Goggles — and they blew my mind

Stress? I have that. Headaches? I get those. The solution? Usually a combination of meditation apps, ibuprofen and compress pads, but Therabody might’ve just made an all-in-one answer that promotes relaxation through heat and massage.

The new Therabody Smart Goggles certainly aren't the most stylish wearable device I’ve ever tested, but they certainly seem to be effective. The $199 Goggles, which actually look like an inflated sleep mask, give the user's eyes a warm massage that follows the tempo of their heart rate, as read by a small sensor that makes contact with their cheek.

I demoed this multi-sensory experience alongside checking out Therabody’s latest products, including the new Theragun Pro (Gen 5). But the Smart Goggles stood out to me not just because I’m a wearables enthusiast — they truly made me feel better while I wore them.

Now, I wasn’t feeling particularly unwell the morning I tried out the Smart Goggles. I was just a bit tired and perhaps distracted by everything I knew I had to do that day. You know, the usual. Yet when I yielded to a demonstration that forced me to disconnect from my phone and the sounds of the busy room around me, I surprisingly found a five-minute oasis in a comfortable, cushioned headset.

Wearing the Therabody Smart Goggles felt like giving my face a hug. Establishing a massage rhythm that adapts to pulse below the pace of my heart rate (via PPG sensor), the Goggles melted the stress I held in my brow bones that morning. They tugged gently up on the sides of my eyes, mimicking the sensation of rubbing my temples to alleviate a headache.

An optional heat setting elevated the experience. It wasn’t hot so much as slightly warming, as if I was about to receive a facial at a spa. I know the heat and massage would feel awesome if I were on an airplane, where I’m usually an uncomfortable combination of chilly and anxious.

The Goggles conveniently fold in half and come with a protective case, making them portable for these kinds of travel situations. They also have an estimated 2-hour battery life and can be recharged via USB-C.

Therabody’s Smart Goggles have relax, focus and sleep presets to choose from based on what you need. While the heat and massage settings change based on the presets, there’s a third and final aspect to the experience.

While you could wear any of the best noise-canceling headphones to create your desired soundscape, the Goggles can be used with a forthcoming app called Theramind to elevate things. Theramind hosts audio tracks that are designed to influence your nervous system using certain frequencies. Apparently, the tracks are informed by scientific research about the effects of certain musical elements on the mind.

I'm not sure how sold I am on the audio part of the experience quite yet, although that could change when I get to test out the Smart Goggles and Theramind in instances when relaxation is not just welcomed, but perhaps needed.