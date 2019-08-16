Here's When iPhone 11 Is Likely Launching—And When You Can Pre-Order

Apple is one step closer to launching the iPhone 11, if a new leak is any indication.

Earlier this week, Apple released its latest iOS 13 beta with a rather interesting tell: a calendar icon with a static date of September 10. At first blush, that might not mean much. But when Apple released its iOS 12 beta last year, the date listed on the operating system's calendar icon matched the date of its keynote address unveiling the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

Given that history — and the way the timing lines up with it being a Tuesday, the day Apple usually unveils new iPhones — we can safely assume that the iPhone 11 will be unveiled at a special Apple press event on September 10.

Again, using Apple's history as our guide, there's a reasonable chance that iPhone 11 pre-orders will begin on that Friday, September 13. Apple usually releases its iPhones a week later on a Friday, so it's perhaps likely we'll see the iPhone 11 hit store shelves on September 20.

While neither Apple nor carriers have confirmed that timeline, at least some carriers are starting to get an early jump on pre-orders.

According to WinFuture, Germany's Telecom has started taking pre-orders for the iPhone 11 already. The company isn't revealing an exact release date or price, but customers who know they want to get an iPhone 11 can move to the head of the line to buy the devices now.

But if recent iPhone releases are any indication, that might not be necessary. Apple won't necessarily sell out of all of its units next month and you should have no problem walking into a store and picking one up on launch day.

Either way, look for Apple to send out invites to its press event in the next couple of weeks and for the show to kick off on September 10. In the meantime, check out our iPhone 11 hub page for all of the latest news and leaks.