GameStop Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is today — time and which stores will have stock

GameStop has been offering a wide range of Black Friday deals this week, but it’s saved its best promotion for Thanksgiving day. While it’s not technically a deal, GameStop will be holding a PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock in-store today.

This in-store drop has been confirmed via Twitter and comes after a not-so cryptic post earlier in the week teased that next-gen console drops would be taking place this week. We has originally expected these restocks to be held on Black Friday itself, but it seems that GameStop has inside decided the ideal thanksgiving treat is the chance to queue up outside a physical retail store.

Select GameStop stores will be opening later today AND will have a limited number of PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch console bundles in stock. Find a participating store near you: https://t.co/bCcE24aYrz pic.twitter.com/Bs9pwumLcsNovember 25, 2021 See more

GameStop has confirmed that this drop will only be held in “select stores” only, and you can use its website tool to locate your nearest store with stock. It appears that both the PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock will be held simultaneously with stock being handed out from 5 p.m. ET. The restock will last until 9 p.m. ET, although we expect that the retailer’s allocation will be snapped up long before then.

If the chance to PS5 or Xbox Series X wasn’t enough, GameStop will also have limited stock of the Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle. This $299 package comes with a Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. This bundle was previously available online at the likes of Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon but has since sold out.

GameStop’s latest opportunity to buy a next-gen console comes at the perfect time. Right now there's an enticing range of Black Friday PS5 deals, Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals running across multiple retailers. These offers give you the chance to get a whole range of games and accessories for these in-demand consoles at significantly reduced prices.

If you don’t manage to secure a next-gen console in today's GameStop restock, make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock hubs for the latest updates throughout the holiday season. We can't guarantee they'll get you a machine, but they will certainly make the job of tracking down a restock much easier.