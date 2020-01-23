Fortnite split screen mode: Here's how to use it

Good news for longtime fans of Fortnite who also have real-life friends: split-screen is now available on PS4 and Xbox One. As such, you might be wondering how to use Fortnite split-screen mode.

It’s natural to want to play with friends, and split-screen gaming is something that was huge back in the dark days before the internet. Well, with a little help, you’ll be able to coordinate attacks with your friend sat right next to you.

Fortnite split screen mode: How to use it

To use Fortnite’s split-screen mode, you will need three things. First of all, you can only do this on Xbox One and PS4 at the moment. Switch and PC players will apparently get this feature in a future update. Assuming you’ve got the right console for the job, you’ll need a second controller. You’ll also need another person. While you could control two players at the same time, it’s probably not worth the hassle.

If all of that checks out, then you need to go into either Duos or Squads to use the split-screen. You can’t do it in Solo because it’d give you an unfair advantage. Once in the right mode, make sure the second controller is plugged in and then simply hold down the X Button on PS4 and the A Button On Xbox One to join the game. You should now both be in the lobby, ready and waiting for the oncoming onslaught of other players.

This is a fairly unique way of playing Fortnite, and while it isn’t available everywhere, it’s very good fun if you like to have friends over. It’s a good way of teaching your kids to play too or letting them teach you, depending on the ages involved. That’s everything you need to know about how to use Fortnite’s split-screen mode, so go and enjoy laying waste to the other team with a friend by your side.