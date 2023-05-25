Forget dumbbells! This 6-move stability ball workout sculpts strong abs

Are you ready to take your core strength to new heights? If yes, then it’s time you considered incorporating a stability ball into your next workout, and this advanced-level stability ball workout designed by renowned fitness coach Aubrie Edgington is the perfect place to start.

The challenging circuit targets your abdominal muscles and promises to sculpt a rock-solid core. Performing this dynamic routine will help you to enhance your stability, improve your balance, and unleash the power of your abs.

Edgington does label this as an "advanced level" abs workout in her video so if you’re new to training your core, it’s important for beginners to establish a base level of core strength first with some simple floor-based ab exercises. Even if you’re a seasoned ab blaster, everyone attempting this workout should prioritize proper form and technique to minimize injury.

Build your core with this six-move stability ball workout

With a minute of rest between each round, you'll engage your core muscles in a continuous flow, pushing yourself to new limits. The inclusion of a stability ball in this circuit adds an element of instability, forcing your core muscles to work harder to maintain balance. Just try it and you’ll see what we mean:

A post shared by Aubrie Edgington (@aubrieedgington) A photo posted by on

Here's a list of the exercises involved and the number of reps/duration required for each move:

10x pike ups

20x mountain climbers

30-second pike hold

20x tucks

10x circles (5 each way)

10 single-leg lifts

While many fitness enthusiasts may be familiar with traditional mountain climbers, incorporating them into a stability ball workout offers added benefits that take the exercise to a whole new level. The instability of the ball requires your core muscles to work harder to maintain stability, intensifying the strengthening and toning effects on your abs, obliques, and lower back.

To perform one, start by placing your hands on the ball and assume a plank position with your feet resting on the ball. Engage your core and maintain a straight line from your head to your heels. Then, alternate driving your knees towards your chest in a running motion while keeping your upper body stable.

Incorporating tucks into the stability ball routine provides an advanced variation that increases the range of motion and challenges your core muscles in a dynamic way. By placing your feet on the ball and rolling it towards your chest, you engage your lower abdominal muscles effectively, enhancing their strength and definition. Again, the instability of the ball requires balance and control, intensifying the overall benefits of this exercise for your core stability and sculpting your abs.

What are the benefits?

Engaging in this stability ball workout offers a multitude of benefits for your overall fitness and core strength. In fact, one study published in the Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation journal found that performing single-leg holds and press-ups on a stability ball led to a significant increase in activation of the rectus abdominis muscle, which is located in the abdominal region.

The rectus abdominis muscle is a paired muscle located in the anterior (front) abdominal wall. It is commonly referred to as the "abs" or "six-pack" muscle. It plays a key role in trunk flexion, where the spine is brought forward, as well as in stabilizing the core during various movements and activities. When well-developed, the rectus abdominis contributes to a defined and toned appearance in the midsection.

Additionally, this style of workout can benefit your functional fitness. Building a strong core is essential for everyday movements and activities. A robust core not only enhances your athletic performance but also improves your overall functionality in daily life. Another study published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science found that core strengthening exercises can be great for supporting our bodies as we grow older. They help recover postural control and increase the range of motion in the elderly, making them suitable for addressing age-related bodily changes.

Incorporating Edgington's stability ball workout into your fitness routine can pave the way for a stronger, more stable core. Remember, consistency is key when aiming to achieve your fitness goals, and visible abs are the result of a low body fat percentage. Stay dedicated, push yourself that little bit more when you feel like you can give more, and watch your abdominal muscles transform.