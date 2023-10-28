An OLED TV for $549? I just found the 15 best early Black Friday deals this weekend

Don't look now, but Thanksgiving is roughly four weeks away. While the holiday might conjure up images of family gatherings and infinite plates of turkey, consumers know that it also means Black Friday season is here.

I've been covering retail holidays for over 15 years and Black Friday is the best time of year to buy just about anything. Retailers offer the lowest prices of the year on Black Friday and unlike previous years — you don't have to wait till November to score some epic deals. I'm seeing plenty of amazing Black Friday deals right now.

Below, I'm rounding up the best early Black Friday sales you can shop. I've carefully vetted and selected these deals because they're at their lowest price ever or because I don't foresee them getting significantly cheaper in the weeks to come. So if you want to get your holiday shopping done early — or if you're just curious what's on sale — here are the deals I personally recommend.

Early Black Friday sales

iPhone 15 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Free Apple TV 4K! New and existing Verizon customers adding a new line can get the iPhone 15 Pro for free (up to $1,000 off) when you trade in any old phone. Note that you'll need to activate a Verizon unlimited plan to get this deal. In our iPhone 15 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone a compact powerhouse. It features a 6.1-inch 2556 x 1179 OLED 120Hz display, A17 Pro chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto, 12MP front camera, and USB-C connectivity. Plus, you'll get a free Apple TV 4K and 6 months of Apple One for free when you open an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Croctober sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

October is quickly coming to an end, but you can still partake in Walmart's "Croctober" sale. The retailer is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: was $109 now $48 @ Amazon

The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is on sale at Amazon. Its hypoallergenic construction, breathable cover and medical-grade glass bead filling for even weight distribution are just some of the reasons we voted it one of the best weighted blankets. You'll need to click the on-page coupon in order to get the full discount here.

Halloween Candy sale: $5 off $50 or more @ Amazon

Expecting trick-or-treaters next week? For a limited time, Amazon is taking $5 off when you spend $50 or more on select candy. The sale includes Milky Way, Snickers, Dove, Twix, and more. It's worth noting that last week's promotion offered $10 off, but this is still a solid deal if you need to stock up before Halloween.

Asics Gel Nimbus 25: was $160 now $126 @ Amazon

Asics has called its Gel-Nimbus 25 its "most comfortable running shoe yet" — its added new PureGEL technology and more of its FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning. The shoe is currently on sale on Amazon in women’s sizing, although you’ll need to look through the different colors to find the best price in your shoe size.

Bose 700: was $379 now $259 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note that they briefly hit $269 last Black Friday.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy ($259 for members)

TCL 65" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright, 65-inch QLED display for well under $500. Multiple sizes of this TV are on sale, but the 65-inch model represents the biggest bang for your buck.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $529 @ DreamCloud

This mattress tends to get cheaper on Black Friday, but if you need a mattress asap — this is the best deal out there right now. The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $529 (was $839) or the queen for $799 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can get this TV for just $549, which is an epic deal. (Sign up at Best Buy). Non-members pay $649, but remember it sold for $569 last holiday season. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $579 @ Mint

Mint Mobile is offering one of the best Pixel 8 deals we've seen. The carrier has the Pixel 8 on sale for $579 ($120 off). Plus, buy 6 months of data/service and you'll get an extra 6 months for free. For instance, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30/month. Buy 6 months (total $180) and you'll get an extra 6 months on the house. (You'll wind up with 12 months total).

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: for $599 @ Best Buy

Free $100 gift card! Wedged between the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy A54 is Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 FE. In our Galaxy S23 FE review, we said its cameras capture solid images, even in low light. We also like that it has a dedicated telephoto lens, which is hard to find on phones in this price range. It features a 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 200 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 8MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom rear cameras. There's also a 10MP (f/2.4) front cam.

Price match: $599 w/ $100 GC @ Amazon

MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

Lowest Price! The latest MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. It's now at its lowest price ever.