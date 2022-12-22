Eagles vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL week 16 online

The Eagles vs Cowboys live stream will feature Dak and 'Dem Boys taking on a Hurts-less Philly squad. Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni announced MVP favorite, Jalen Hurts will sit out this week's matchup in Dallas as he deals with a shoulder sprain. Backup Gardner Minshew will get the start in this NFL live stream.

Eagles vs Cowboys channel, start time The Eagles vs Cowboys live stream airs Saturday (Dec. 24).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9.25 p.m. BST / 7:25 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Sling TV (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Minshew's last start came against these Cowboys in Week 18 of last season. He threw for 186 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 51-26 Dallas win. It's worth noting, the Eagles chose to rest many of their starters as their playoff seeding was set, while the Cowboys were stilling fighting for positioning.

While the Eagles' offense is missing it's biggest piece, they are getting one weapon back. Tight End Dallas Goedert will join A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Miles Sanders for the first time since Week 10's loss to the Commanders when he suffered a shoulder injury. In Minshew's only other start last season, he threw two touchdowns to Goedert as the tight end finished with 105 yards on six catches.

The Cowboys (10-4) are coming off a devastating 40-34 loss to the Jaguars. Dallas led that game 27-10 with 5:21 remaining in the 3rd quarter, before Trevor Lawrence and the Jags stormed back to force overtime. On Dallas’ first possession of the extra period, Dak Prescott threw a pick-six into the hands of Rayshawn Jenkins who returned it 52 yards for the game winning score. It was Prescott’s second interception of the game and 11th on the season. Since making his return from a thumb injury in Week 7, no one has thrown more interceptions than Dak over that time.

If any team is ready to capitalize on Prescott’s struggles, it’s the Eagles. Philly’s defense has been a force this season. Not only do they lead the NFL with 15 interceptions, but they also has the most sacks with 55. Edge rusher Haason Reddick leads the pack with 12 on the season while defensive tackle Javon Hardgrave has 10. In total, five Eagles have recorded at least six sacks this year.

Defensive play could end up taking center stage after the dust settles in this game. If the Eagles can continue their strong season against Dak, than Dallas could do the same against Minshew. Micah Parsons and Dorance Armstrong help lead a Cowboys defense that is second to only the Eagles in sacks with 49. Also, Dallas leads the NFL with 26 takeaways this season, one more than Philly.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Cowboys as 4-point favorites against the Eagles. The Eagles won the first meeting with Dallas in Week 6, 26-17. The Cowboys were without Prescott for that one as he was still on the mend with a broken thumb. Cooper Rush started the game and posted a career low 37 passer rating.

Eagles vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Eagles vs Cowboys live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Saturday (Dec. 24)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

