Disenchantment Season 3 on Netflix: Release date, trailer and more

Matt Groening’s Disenchantment season 3 is coming to Netflix, and now we know when it will air. To say that the quirky animated fantasy series has “enchanted” viewers would perhaps be overstating the praise, but it’s been an entertaining ride so far, particularly thanks to the voicework of the enormously talented Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon and Eric Andre.

For those who haven’t seen it before, Disenchantment follows the misadventures of the rebellious Princess Bean (Jacobson), and her misfit friends Elfo (Faxon) and Luci (Andre) as they make trouble in the fantasy kingdom of Dreamland.

Just as Groening skewered the family sitcom with The Simpsons and the sci-fi adventure with Futurama, Disenchantment takes aim at self-serious fantasy fare like Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones — with mixed success, as neither one of the first two seasons quite found its footing.

Still, Netflix is ready to give it another try, and fans seem at least tentatively on board so far. Let’s take a look at what we know about Season 3, now that we’ve got an actual preview to work with.

First things first: Disenchantment Season 3 will debut on January 15, 2021, exclusively on Netflix. If you don’t have Netflix, you’ll have to either subscribe to the service or wait for a physical media release sometime down the line.

Disenchantment Season 3 trailer

If you want a few hints about where Princess Bean’s travels will take her next, check out the Disenchantment Season 3 trailer, which dropped on December 15:

This time around, Bean, Elfo and Luci will travel to Steamland — a sort of steampunk analogue to Dreamland, complete with a gorgeous Metropolis homage. It looks like Bean will have to unravel some kind of conspiracy involving the scheming vizier Odval. She’ll also have to grapple with her evil sorceress mother. (This story thread has been in motion since Season 1, so maybe it will finally be resolved.)

There are also a number of jokes, from some traditional Groening wordplay (“I’ll need some time to drink about this”) to Bean getting stuck in a revolving door. It’s not that different from what we saw in the first two seasons, so take that as you will.

Disenchantment Season 3 plot

So far, all we know about Disenchantment Season 3’s storyline comes from the trailer, described above. For those who don’t remember, Season 2 left off with Odval and the archdruidess attempting a coup on Dreamland, with Bean and her father, King Zog, caught in the middle. If it’s anything like the previous season, expect this thread to be mostly wrapped up in the first two episodes before Bean and co. go back to more traditional goofball antics.

In any case, Disenchantment hasn’t really hit the mark the same way that The Simpsons and Futurama did, but it’s hardly unwatchable, either. Maybe the show will finally come into its own during Season 3. We’ll know for sure in a few weeks.