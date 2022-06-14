Costa Rica vs New Zealand live stream — how to watch World Cup playoff free and online

The Costa Rica vs New Zealand live stream will see the 32nd and final team qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The game is streaming FOR FREE on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) — but if you're not in the U.K. right now you can tune in via a VPN (opens in new tab).

Australia sealed their place in Qatar 2022 yesterday, with a penalty-shootout victory over Peru after a 0-0 draw. Today, their near(ish) neighbors will attempt to join them.

Both these sides have been in World Cups before, of course. Costa Rica were in the last one, in Russia in 2018, but finished bottom of their group. However, they reached the quarter-finals in 2014. New Zealand, meanwhile, finished third in their group in 2010.

The prize for the winning team is a place in Qatar 2022 Group E, alongside Spain, Germany and Japan. So, in some ways that's not much of a prize, because that is one tough group for today's winner.

They'll both still want to make it to Qatar, though, so find out which one does so by watching the Costa Rica vs New Zealand live stream, wherever you are.

FREE Costa Rica vs New Zealand live streams

The Costa Rica vs New Zealand live stream will be shown on many services around the world, but not all of them are free.

However, if you're lucky enough to be in the U.K. right now then you won't need to pay a penny — because the World Cup Playoff between Costa Rica and New Zealand will be shown live on the free-to-air BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and through the BBC Red Button.

All sounds great, right? But what if you're not in the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can still watch from elsewhere by using one of the best VPNs, for instance ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Read on and we'll explain…

Costa Rica vs New Zealand live streams around the world

How to watch the Costa Rica vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, tricks your computer into thinking you're in a different country.

That means you can tune into your home coverage even if you happen to be abroad right now on holiday or with work. Just make sure you are legally entitled to watch the service you're accessing — for instance, anyone watching BBC iPlayer should have a valid U.K. TV licence.

All you need is one of the best VPN services. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the service of your choice and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Costa Rica vs New Zealand live stream in the UK

As we said above, the Costa Rica vs New Zealand live stream will air on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and BBC Red Button in the U.K — and for free.

That's great if you're in the U.K. right now, or if you're not in the U.K. but have a valid TV licence for the service. And you'll need then is a VPN so you can access it from elsewhere.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m. BST.

How to watch the Costa Rica vs New Zealand live stream in the US

You're going to need FS2 to watch the Costa Rica vs New Zealand live stream in the U.S.

If you have that channel as part of your cable package, you can also stream the game through the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab). Either way, the game starts at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports. Plus, Sling is also offering $10 off the first month (opens in new tab) right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $70 per month, but you get 122 channels here, including Fox Sports. Plus, it's currently running a 7-day free trial so you can try it out first.

If you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there right now, you could use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to access the services you already subscribe to.

(opens in new tab) If you're not already a Sling TV (opens in new tab) subscriber, you'll want Sling Blue in order to watch FS2. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling also currently offers $10 off the first month.

How to watch the Costa Rica vs New Zealand live stream in Canada

The Costa Rica vs New Zealand live stream will be shown on TSN in Canada. So, if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct (opens in new tab), which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app (opens in new tab) will allow you to live stream the game from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the Costa Rica vs New Zealand live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch their beloved team play in the Costa Rica vs New Zealand live stream on Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $57.98 NZD per month, or $31.99/month extra if you already have Sky but not Sport. Plus there's currently an offer which gives you your first month free when you sign up for a year.

Alternatively, you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year — but there's also a free seven-day trial of the service (opens in new tab) so you can give it a go before committing.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Can you watch the Costa Rica vs New Zealand live stream in Australia?

Unfortunately, the Aussies can't watch the Costa Rica vs New Zealand game on any Australian service. If, however, you're in Australia right now but usually live in another country, you could use a VPN to tune into the game that way.