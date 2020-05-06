Cheap Pixel deal at Best Buy takes $350 off Pixel 4

The Pixel 4 is a great all-around flagship with some of the best cameras you'll find. And while we've seen plenty of Pixel deals in the past — today Best Buy is offering the Pixel deal we've been waiting for.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Pixel 4 (64GB) on sale for $449.99. That's a whopping $350 off and one of the best Pixel deals we've seen. To get this discounted price, you'll need to purchase the unlocked version and activate your Pixel with Sprint, Verizon, or AT&T. (Sprint activations drop the price to $399.99). Best Buy also has the Pixel 4 XL on sale for $549.99. Again, that's $350 off or activate on Sprint to drop the price to $499.99.

Memorial Day sales are generally not know for their smartphone price cuts, so these could be the best Pixel deals we see till Amazon Prime Day.

Google's Pixel 4 devices come with plenty of power under the hood. They each sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and 64GB of storage. Since the devices are running a clean version of Android 10, you'll be sure to get Android the way it was meant to be designed.

Tom's Guide reviewed the 5.7-inch Pixel 4 and 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL and awarded both models four stars out of five. They're among the best Android phones you can get and at their current promotional price, they're perfect for anyone looking to save money.

The biggest upgrade for both phones comes courtesy of their camera. Google has improved everything from the Night Sight mode to offering dual exposure controls on both handsets. You also get a faster Google Assistant and handy tools like a Recorder app that can transcribe voice recordings on the fly.